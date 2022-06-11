“Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?”
To the Roman poet Juvenal, the phrase was the punchline to a joke about ensuring marital fidelity.
But today, asking “Who will guard the guardians?” means something very different — not only who will supervise those guarding us but also who will care for those who suffer the consequences of performing that duty?
And there are some wounds that won’t heal and can’t be seen.
As we’ve watched the Congressional hearings about the events of Jan. 6, 2021, some of the most compelling testimony has come from law enforcement personnel who faced down a mob on the steps of the U.S. Capitol and tried to stem their rampage through its hallowed halls.
Nearly a year and a half afterwards, the emotions and the injuries are still raw and on display for a nation to see.
For many in law enforcement, however, there is no public stage for their trauma to play out. Too often they suffer in silence.
This is not only an issue for the individual officer, however. A deeply troubled individual with a badge and a gun is a menace to the society that person is sworn to protect.
Police officers see — on shift after shift — society at its worst: the violence done to the weakest, the lives harmed by the greediest and the tragedy of those addicted to drugs.
In a modern, well-trained police force, officers are asked to — and frequently do — get troubled people to the help they need rather than just incarceration.
Who helps them, though, when those scenes pile up?
As one participant told staff writer George W. Rhodes in today’s front page story on the issue, “After the incident has ended, there is still work to be done, questions to be answered, and a community to reassure, which doesn’t come without a high amount of stress, emotion, and a sense of responsibility.”
That’s why it’s so important that peace officers can count on a source of help. But it’s not easy to come by. Traditionally, police officers have feared that even the act of seeking mental health aid can carry a stigma.
Today, enlightened law enforcement is seeking to change that.
“Without adequate services and follow-up for these officers, they carry this baggage with them on the job, and in their personal lives, leading to worse policing, a worse relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve, and a lessened quality of life for officers,” state Rep. Kathleen LaNatra told Rhodes recently.
“For too long, we have ignored the mental health of so many in our society and law enforcement is certainly among those people,” the Kingston Democrat said.
LaNatra has introduced a bill on Beacon Hill to ensure first responders get help after dealing with trauma.
We think that bill deserves the support of the entire Legislature and urge our local representatives to see that it’s reported favorably out of committee and swiftly passed into law.
It could help answer the question: What if the worst were to happen.