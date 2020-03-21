For New England sports fans, the 21st century has been the best of times.
The New England Patriots started the celebrations in the 2001 season, rising from NFL doormats to Super Bowl champions with a stunning upset win over the heavily-favored St. Louis Rams.
In 2004, the Boston Red Sox broke an 86-year curse with a World Series victory after first defeating the hated New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series after being down three games to none, an unprecedented baseball feat.
Since then, the Patriots have earned six Lombardi Trophies, the Sox four World Series and the Bruins and Celtics a championship apiece.
No other region — even New York — could rival our teams’ accomplishments. New England has stood atop the sports world for two decades.
Since February, this has been the worst of times for New England sports fans.
Last month, Mookie Betts, one of baseball’s biggest stars, was traded to Los Angeles in a Red Sox salary dump.
This month, Tom Brady — the quarterback of all those champion Patriots team and perhaps New England’s most popular and highest-achieving athlete — announced he was leaving Foxboro for Tampa Bay.
Along the way, popular manager Alex Cora and the Red Sox parted ways after he was accused of leading a cheating scandal during his time with the Houston Astros while the Sox also fight off allegations of cheating. And star pitcher Chris Sale will undergo surgery and will be out until at least the middle of the 2021 season.
And now, the coronavirus has shut down sports, just as it has shut down much activity across the planet.
Before the pandemic struck, the Bruins were leading the NHL in points and were poised to win another Stanley Cup. The Celtics bounced back from a disappointing 2018-2019 season to become contenders for the NBA Championship.
Now, both leagues have suspended play and don’t know when — or if — their seasons will be completed. As of Friday, 120 NHL and NBA games have been lost to the virus.
Spring training has been halted, and Major League Baseball also does not know when the season will begin.
Other major events have been canceled: the Masters, the PGA Championship and the Players Championship in golf, the French Open in tennis and March Madness in college basketball.
And it’s just not the national sports we’re missing. There are no ballplayers on local high school diamonds this spring, no one running on the track. Youth sports have been shut down.
Those involved in local sports are eager to return to action.
“We want to get in as much soccer as possible in a fun and safe environment, this year more than ever,” Ken Smith, president of Attleboro Youth Soccer, said.
We urge local and national sports officials to be prudent before restarting their seasons. The last thing anyone wants is a return of this illness that has cast a dark, threatening cloud over our lives.
But when sports, both spectator and recreation, return, it will be greatly welcomed.
Because just when we need it most — when we’re forced to stay inside, separated from others, as the threat of the coronavirus grows — sports is not there to provide us with, as the old show used to say, “the human drama of athletic competition.”
And it is deeply missed.
