Last week, Illinois became the first state in the nation to outlaw book bans.
Jim Hawkins, Attleboro’s state representative, is hoping Massachusetts will do the same.
We hope he succeeds.
It’s about time someone stepped forward to turn the tables on those who want to take away others’ First Amendment rights by censoring what they can read.
Hawkins and two fellow Democrats, Lindsay Sabadosa of Northampton and Francisco Paulino of Lawrence, have filed a bill that would prevent the banning of books in libraries.
“We felt it necessary to take measures to prevent the limitations and restrictions recently growing in our district and across the state,” Hawkins said. “Massachusetts is and always has been at the forefront of protecting our freedom and democracy.”
The Illinois law, which would withhold state funding from public libraries that restrict or ban materials because of “partisan or doctrinal” disapproval, is a response to the push across the United States to remove certain books in schools and libraries, especially those about LGBTQ+ themes and by people of color. The American Library Association in March announced that attempts to censor books in schools and public libraries reached a 20-year high in 2022 — twice as many as 2021, the previous record.
The ALA’s March report not only documents the growing number of challenges, but also their changing nature.
A few years ago, complaints usually arose between parents and other community members and referred to an individual book. Now, the requests are often for multiple removals, and organized by national groups such as the conservative Moms for Liberty, which has a mission of “unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.”
It seems unthinkable, given their image as reserved and scholarly, but many librarians around the country have told of being harassed and threatened with violence or legal action.
“Every day professional librarians sit down with parents to thoughtfully determine what reading material is best suited for their child’s needs,” ALA President Lessa Kanani’opua Pelayo-Lozada said in a statement accompanying the March report. “Now, many library workers face threats to their employment, their personal safety, and in some cases, threats of prosecution for providing books to youth they and their parents want to read.”
We certainly have no objection to parents limiting what their children read or watch. That’s every parent’s right.
But we strenuously object to parents limiting access to books for ALL children.
And our founders would be aghast to learn that nearly 250 years after we declared our independence and 235 years after the Constitution was ratified that there are Americans who still want to ban books.
It’s unfortunate that the law in Illinois and the one proposed by Hawkins may be necessary.
But not fighting back against book bans would further erode the freedom that is the essence of America.