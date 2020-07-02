Earlier this month, Walpole’s school committee voted to drop “Rebels” as the nickname for its high school sports teams.
To the best of our knowledge, Walpole — securely tucked into Norfolk County — had no links to the Confederacy during the American Civil War. In fact, scores of men from Walpole joined the Massachusetts regiments that fought to save the Union.
The name Rebels popped up some years ago as a play on words — given, it seems without any reference to slavery, states’ rights or the Lost Cause of Southern nationhood.
In 1968, Walpole hired a new football coach, John Lee, who happened to be a Tennessee transplant and share a last name with the South’s most famous general. The Rebel name seemed like a natural, replacing the rather bland Hilltoppers for the town’s teams. Especially when Lee led Walpole to multiple state championships.
And even though it was given without any racial animus and started as a pun, other elements crept in. Fans sang “Dixie” as a fight song and waved the Confederate battle flag from the stands.
The famous emblem that led the Army of Northern Virginia even appeared on the cover of the school yearbook.
Some 25 years ago, the school dropped the flag as an official emblem but kept the name, perhaps on the grounds that Rebel could stand for anyone who battled long odds. But it was a symbolism that time had passed. And Walpole acknowledged that fact at last.
At the same time, school officials around the state are struggling with nicknames, again, given long ago, and intended, perhaps, to invoke ideas of bravery, hardihood and sacrifice.
Team nicknames such as Chiefs, Wamps, or simply Indians may not have originally included malice or mockery. The people who gave them may have assumed that communities of native people would be “honored” by the mention or were so diminished that their sensibilities made no difference.
But, as with the Rebels, times and understanding change.
In our area at least three high schools use Native American imagery — from feathered headgear to lances — and nicknames to bolster school spirit and unite their student bodies.
We are not aware of any groundswell of support or petitions in opposition to the name “Warriors” in any of our local school communities. The question we should all be asking is “Why not?”
It’s not a question of denigrating tradition or besmirching fond high school memories. It’s a recognition that, according to multiple representatives of the surviving native tribes and many academics, those names play on hurtful stereotypes and caricatures.
This is the time to start a conversation about just what that means.
If the Rebels can do it, why not the rest of us?
