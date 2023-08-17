To our state lawmakers: Hope you are enjoying your annual August vacation.
You have a big job to do when you get back.
It’s been nearly two years since everyone on Beacon Hill, from Republican Gov. Charlie Baker to the Legislature’s Democratic leadership, promised tax relief to ease the burden Bay Staters faced after being overwhelmed by the pandemic and by inflation rates not seen in decades. The state has the money, and taxpayers need the help, all agreed.
It hasn’t happened.
Taxpayers shouldn’t have to wait any longer.
This is especially true because the governor’s office is now held by a Democrat, Maura Healey, and money for a tax relief package is still there. Lawmakers wisely set aside $581 million in the budget Healey signed last week.
Even though Democrats hold a supermajority in the Legislature and have a fellow progressive in the governor’s office, there is disagreement over key elements of the tax relief plans that were unveiled earlier. (No one knows for sure because, as usual, the public’s business is discussed behind closed doors on Beacon Hill.)
Healey sided with business groups in offering a tax relief plan she said would staunch the exodus of companies and wealthy residents from Massachusetts. Progressives say the state’s competitiveness can’t be fixed with a handout to the rich.
One much needed proposal would overhaul Massachusetts’ estate tax. Healey’s plan would eliminate the tax on estates valued at $3 million or less. Massachusetts is one of only 12 states that tax estates after death and, at $1 million, has the lowest cap in the country.
Progressive groups have criticized the proposal, saying it does nothing to help the middle class. But a $1 million estate is no longer difficult for working-class families to accumulate due to skyrocketing housing costs and a long bull market that pumped up 401(k) accounts.
This change is long overdue, and we hope it is included in the final package.
The most difficult issue may involve a proposed cut in short-term capital gains — profits on investments held for up to one year — from 12 percent to 5 percent. Healey believes the cut is necessary to make Massachusetts more competitive with other states, but progressive Democrats argue that it favors wealthier residents.
Finally, progressive groups behind the state’s new millionaire tax are looking to close a loophole that would force married couples to file jointly. Currently couples can artificially deflate their income to avoid the tax on earnings over $1 million, costing the state an estimated $600 million annually.
It seems there is plenty of room for compromise, if parties are willing to compromise.
They should, and do so soon.
Our lawmakers are getting a break now.
Taxpayers should get a break soon after their voices on Beacon Hill get back to work.