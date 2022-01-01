“Hope springs eternal in the human breast ...”
— Alexander Pope, “Essay on Man,” 1733
Pope was writing during a period of political turmoil in England — between outbreaks of the plague, a general European war and revolts of enslaved people here and there — so perhaps his optimism was unfounded.
But consider the line that comes after that quote, which has attained the status of a proverb.
“Man never is, but always to be blest.”
That implies that Pope knew that fond hope is always just out of reach.
As we enter 2022, we know that feeling all too well.
Only a few short months ago, we held out hope that we were finally putting a terrifying pandemic behind us and entering in to what was called — hopefully — “the new normal.”
Some politicians even went so far as to declare “We are done with the coronavirus.”
The virus had other ideas. It was not done with us.
In spite of fantastic medical advances that hold out the promise of defeating a global pandemic, COVID-19 still comes up with ways to let us know that it will have a say in our future.
Does that mean we give up hope?
No, but it does mean we’ll be changing how we look at it.
That’s what staff writer Tom Reilly found when he asked area people what they are hopeful for in the coming year.
Members of the clergy, for whom hope is a central virtue, saw it as a gift from God that they want their respective flocks to embrace.
Political leaders around the area had more tangible — and secular — hopes for the future: favorite projects to be funded, legislation to be endorsed and, in one case, a wish for a successful election campaign, although Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux won’t say just what office he’s aiming for.
Of course if you want to look for despair, you only have to go as far as the nearest social media platform. When we asked local readers to comment on their hopes for 2022 many of the scores of responses we got were not exactly hopeful. Unless, of course, you count wishing for your political foes’ imminent demise “hopeful.”
And yet, a recent public opinion survey and some anecdotal evidence from a locally-based mental health counselor showed something else.
Far more people are looking ahead to the new year with hope than are not — even those who said the last year was dispiriting.
It really does — it seems — spring eternal, even if we can’t grasp it in our hands.
Happy New Year.
