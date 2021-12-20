“I’m dreaming of a white Christmas
With every Christmas card I write
May your days be merry and bright
And may all your Christmases be white.”
We’ve all heard the Irving Belin classic many times. Now, there is an Associated Press report that says we’re experiencing fewer of the Christmases “just like the ones we used to know, where the treetops glisten and children listen to hear sleigh bells in the snow.”
The average December temperature in the continental U.S. was a tad below freezing from 1981 to 1990, federal weather records show.
By 2011 to 2020, it was up to an average slightly above 35 degrees, considerably above the freezing mark.
But what did that warming trend, natural weather variability and a western megadrought mean to white Christmases?
From 1981 to 1990, on average, almost 47% of the country had snow on the ground Christmas Day, with an average depth of 3.5 inches, according to an analysis of ground observation data by the University of Arizona for The Associated Press.
From 2011 to 2020, Christmas snow cover was down to 38%, with an average depth of 2.7 inches.
The change was particularly pronounced in a swath from about the Mason-Dixon line to just north of Detroit, Chicago and Nebraska. The Christmas snow cover average there went from nearly 55% in the 1980s to slightly above 41% now, the Arizona data shows. Average snow depth fell from 3.5 inches to 2.4 inches.
Some scientists urge caution, saying a 10-year window is not enough to draw conclusions.
Others call the annual white Christmas a myth, especially for people in their 60s and 70s because the 1960s saw an unusually large number of late December snowstorms. Still others say it’s more proof of climate change and warmer winters aren’t necessarily a good thing for the planet’s future.
Forecasters say there is almost no chance of a white Christmas this year in the Attleboro area.
We believe that’s in itself, however, is not necessarily a bad thing.
Consider the benefits of a green Christmas. For instance:
It means Grandma and Grandpa will have less difficulty getting to the family gathering.
It means plow drivers can spend time with their families and not out trying to keep the roads safe.
It means we don’t have to hear TV meteorologists tell us excitedly how much of a gift Mother Nature is going to give us.
It means supermarkets will be a little less crowded with people panic buying milk and bread.
It means fewer Christmases will be spent in emergency rooms and urgent care centers treating falls and wrenched backs.
We hope you enjoy your Christmas this year, even without a white covering on the ground.
As Irving Berlin might say, “May your days be merry and bright.”
