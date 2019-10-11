Chrome plating imparts a beautiful, protective sheen to dull metal. It involves bathing the object to be coated in a chemical bath and passing an electric current through it. It can be used for decorative objects, tools and, of course, automotive parts. The chrome on those iconic American cars of the 1950s was the product of chrome plating.
But doing chrome plating is neither beautiful nor protective. It’s one of the most toxic processes in industry.
And for one neighborhood in Attleboro, it has meant a decade-long nightmare.
Founded in the late 1930s, Walton & Lonsbury was a chrome-plating plant that operated on North Avenue in Attleboro during the city’s industrial heyday. From 1940 to about 1970, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency, the company had a simple way of dealing with the dangerous byproducts of its industrial processes.
It dumped untreated pollutants, including cancer-causing hexavalent chromium, directly into adjacent wetlands.
After the ‘70s, when environmental protection began to enter the national consciousness, the company took more active measures to control its waste before it closed in 2007. But the damage was done.
The 3-acre location became an official Superfund site in 2013, qualifying it for some $15 million in cleanup money, and the work was extended across North Avenue to the east. That’s where tons of soil from the yards of private homes were removed and replaced while barriers were put in place to prevent contaminants from leaching into top soil and Bliss Brook.
Now, the EPA has announced a final plan for the site. It will take one to two years for the EPA to work out the details and another three to six years to complete, including more soil removal, along with long-term monitoring and maintenance.
Officials estimate the additional cost at $22 million.
For some, the cost was higher.
Kathy Demers’ husband died from cancer that she suspects may be related to the toxins in the ground under her home, she told a TV station some years ago. Demers said of her husband, “He spent a lot of time out in the yard and in the basement, before the basement had an exhaust system put in it.”
For other neighbors, it meant the loss of property values, the end of retirement hopes and the constant worry that the very soil under their feet might make them sick.
No remediation plan will give the neighbors on North Avenue back their peace of mind.
Something to remember the next time you hear a complaint about modern environmental rules — the kind designed to prevent another Walton & Lonsbury — being too much of a burden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.