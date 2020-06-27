Imagine for a moment that you are a member of a large but dysfunctional family.
Think the House of Windsor. Or perhaps the Kardashians.
You may all be one family, but not everyone gets along all the time. There are some branches of the family you like more than the others. But you are family and you make the best of it.
Still, there are some individuals who can’t let any occasion go by without reminding you why you don’t get along. A snub at a wedding, a cutting remark at the Thanksgiving table, the hint at Christmastime that maybe you aren’t really a member of the family after all. (“Oh, handkerchiefs, how nice.”)
That kind of low intensity internecine warfare can go on for years, and though it’s often papered over with smiles and the admonition — often from older family members — to be “nice,” it leaves a wound that doesn’t easily heal.
Sometimes sooner, sometimes later, those unhealed wounds will cause a problem. Maybe at some time of family stress, like a funeral or other crisis, those grievances are going to burst forth, sometimes from a family members who has quietly endured those provocations for years and who, for the sake of herself and her children will say, “enough is enough.”
Welcome to America in 2020.
One whole part of the national family that has suffered in silence for too long has found a voice and will be quiet no longer.
In today’s front page story by Sun Chronicle reporter Kayla Canne, several individuals from our area talk about what moved them to march, speak out and demonstrate during the current crisis. Their stories are painful to hear, reflecting as they do, personal testimonies of racism — both overt and subtle — they have experienced.
But there’s also hope. People who have given up on the idea that things can change for the better do not march to call for changing things for the better.
Darius Gregory, town councilor in North Attleboro and one of the only Black elected officials in the area, recently addressed those who counter #BlackLivesMatter with the question “Don’t all lives matter?” He compared it to a street of homes where one is on fire. Yes, all homes matter, but the one that is on fire is the one that needs action. He went on to point out that at just such a recent blaze in North Attleboro it took cooperation from many to put that fire out.
That’s what families do.
