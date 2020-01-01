We’ll leave it to others to argue whether the year just begun is the first of a new decade or the one just ended was the penultimate one of the old.
(Hint: It’s really the latter. The first year of the Common Era was A.D. 1, not A.D. 0. But these days we feel more comfortable starting things with a zero.)
What’s certain is that the new year is going to be one that is … interesting, as in the apocryphal Chinese curse: “May you live in interesting times.”
Locally, of course, it marks the beginning of Mayor Paul Heroux’s second term, which he won in a convincing landslide despite a sometimes tumultuous two years as he clashed with other Attleboro officials, including several members of the city council who backed his opponent.
We expressed the hope after the city election that, with a solid victory under his belt, the mayor could afford to be a little less thin-skinned about every perceived slight and conflict. However, even before the start of his new term, Heroux has already begun a campaign that seems likely to spark another fight — removing veteran traffic study commission Chairperson Joe Caponigro, despite reappointing him to a three-year term just nine months ago.
On the brighter side, this could also be the year that the long-awaited, often anticipated and usually overhyped revitalization of the city’s downtown finally gets underway.
The success of that enterprise, however, depends in part on the progress made on another long-running saga, solving the woes of the MBTA, which continue to impact the economy and tax the patience of riders, including thousands in this area who depend on the commuter rail system to get to work, school and medical care.
One area to watch will be whether a pilot project that brought regular rail service to Foxboro will gain enough riders to be sustainable.
We’re hoping that’s the case.
And speaking of Foxboro, it could be a grim few months for the local NFL franchise, whose fortunes have become inextricably linked to its adopted hometown. With an uncertain future in the playoffs, the fear that time may have finally caught up to Number 12 and the league front office mulling what to do about “Spygate II,” could the storied Patriots dynasty be coming to its end?
To get your mind off all that, consider that we are now just a few months away from the first actual votes being cast in the 2020 election campaign, one that already seems as though it has been underway since sometime in the last century.
This new year could end with Massachusetts having a new senator and the nation a new president. Or not.
As we said — interesting.
And Happy New Year.
