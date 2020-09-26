Here’s a problem for you.
Say you own a restaurant — first of all, you have our sympathy — and there appears at your door the Smiths, party of nine. It’s Mr. Smith’s Sr.’s birthday and he wants to celebrate with the children and grandkids. Oh, and they would like to eat indoors please.
But there’s a problem. Under the state’s pandemic rules, you can only seat six patrons at a table. The idea has to keep people spaced out enough to inhibit the transmission of the coronavirus.
So what do you do with those three extra Smiths? As John Morin, manager of Morin’s Hometown Bar & Grill told The Sun Chronicle recently, “You have to get a little bit creative.”
(In case you are wondering, Morin is the fourth generation of his family to run the iconic downtown eatery that began as a diner serving lunch to factory workers before World War I.)
Creativity is what has kept many of the area’s dining establishments going over the past six months after Gov. Charlie Baker closed down most businesses under his emergency order in March.
Morin’s, and many others, kept going for months on the strength of a loyal customer base that was supportive enough to make take-out and pick-up meals a thing for many nights in a row.
Gradually, local dining establishments, have reopened. First, those that could find the space, welcomed patrons to patios and sidewalk seating. North Attleboro’s South Washington Street may not exactly be Paris in the ‘20s, but the little bistro tables set up on the sidewalks have been a charming addition to the town center.
And whatever else you can say about 2020, the warm dry days of summer have been a boon to dining establishments.
Now those days are coming to an end, and while there may be plenty of delightful fall weather ahead, not too many will be anxious to dine al fresco in December.
The Baker administration has recognized this and as of Monday will be easing some of its pandemic restrictions. (“Party of 10? Right this way.”) But for many dining establishments around the state, the relief comes too late.
As many as one in five restaurants around the state — about 20 percent — have gone out of business during the pandemic. That represents an astounding 3,600 businesses closed “indefinitely” or permanently.
Restaurants are a nearly $19 billion industry in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Restaurant Association.
Keeping that segment of the state’s economy solvent is not just a nice thing to do for folks looking to enjoy a night out.
It’s preserving the jobs of some 350,000 workers.
We hope the Legislature manages to reconcile the differing versions of legislation now pending on Beacon Hill that will set up a fund to help restaurants cover various expenses including rent, payroll, past-due payments on restaurant supplies, and personal protective equipment.
That will give you a chance to wish your patrons bon appétit for a good long while this winter.
