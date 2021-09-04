Americans take pride in how hard we work.
But we may be working ourselves to death — in more ways than one.
As staff writer Tom Reilly shows in this weekend’s front page story, workers in the United States put in more hours — and leave more time off on the table — than those in most other parts of the industrialized world.
According to a study by the World Health Organization, working more than 55 hours a week in a paid job resulted in 745,000 deaths in 2016, up from 590,000 in 2000. About 398,000 of the deaths in 2016 were because of stroke and 347,000 because of heart disease. Both physiological stress responses and changes in behavior (such as an unhealthy diet, poor sleep and reduced physical activity) are “conceivable” reasons that long hours have a negative impact on health, the authors suggest.
Americans on average are not quite near that lethal level of overwork. But, according to the International Labor Organization, another U.N. agency, in the United States., 85.8 percent of males and 66.5 percent of females do work more than the ideal 40 hours per week.
According to the ILO, “Americans work 137 more hours per year than Japanese workers, 260 more hours per year than British workers, and 499 more hours per year than French workers.”
The result is that, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, American workers have increased their individual productivity by 400% since 1950.
In theory, that means that we should be able to cut back our work week by three-quarters, to about 11 hours per week, to afford the same standard of living as a worker in 1950. A home of our own, a nice new Buick in the driveway and a TV (black-and-white) in the living room. Or our standard of living should be four times as high as our grandparents and parents.
Something is obviously amiss. But that’s not the only problem.
It’s how we work that may be even worse for us and our grandchildren.
A recent report by the U.N. on climate change includes some dire predictions for all of us. Unless we can radically reduce the amount of global warming human activity is causing, the consequences for the planet could be “irreversible,” the report warns.
We may already be seeing those consequences on a smaller — but still dangerous — scale in recent weather events: stronger storms, persistent droughts, more dangerous wildfires.
This Labor Day is a good time to consider the question of just what we are working for.
