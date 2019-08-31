Earlier this week, Tesla’s Elon Musk and Alibaba’s Jack Ma sat down in Shanghai, China, to talk about the future, of which they may know something the rest of us don’t
Musk, who, in his public statements, seems to alternate between starry-eyed visionary and sinister Bond villain, did not seem very hopeful about humanity’s fate.
Musk warned the World Artificial Intelligence Conference about the potential dangers of AI, even though his many companies rely heavily on that still-evolving technology.
“The first thing you should assume is that we are very dumb, and that we can definitely make things smarter than ourselves,” said Musk.
Not so fast, countered Ma, the founder of the Chinese e-commerce giant.
“My view is that a computer may be clever. A human being is much smarter. Clever is very academic, is knowledge-driven. Smarter is experience-driven.”
And he pointed out that “computers are clever, but there will be more tools that human beings will create much cleverer than computers. We invented the computer — I’ve never seen the computer invent a human being.”
Well, not yet.
Since humanity managed to get itself thrown out of the Garden of Eden, with the warning that we would earn the bread that we eat by the sweat of our brow (No more easy apple picking for you!), we have been trying to figure out how to make that labor less of a burden.
And, at the same time, we have tended to resent or fear those developments or devices that threatened to change the nature of work.
More than two hundred years ago, English textile artisans — invoking the name of a legendary young vandal called Ned Ludd — smashed the new mechanized looms that the Industrial Revolution had spawned and which, they believed, posed a threat to their craftsmanship and livelihoods.
Today, the common wisdom is that the Luddites were seriously misguided.
The new machines made cloth more cheaply and available to more people.
The changes in the economy destroyed some jobs but created others — whole new industries, in fact.
And, over the last two centuries, we’ve built more machines that have liberated us from the most onerous kinds of labor of the past but that also created new fields of endeavor.
But where do we go from here?
In our front page story, staff writer George Rhodes looks into that issue and finds that even the experts are uncertain.
In a Pew Research Center poll in 2014, 1,896 experts were asked, “will networked, automated, artificial intelligence applications and robotic devices have displaced more jobs than they have created by 2025?”
About half, 48 percent, said “yes.” The other 52 percent said “no.”
Even Jack Ma and Elon Musk will have to wait to find the answer to that one.
