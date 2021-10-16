“Working’ 9 to 5, what a way to make a living ...”
In the words of that noted labor economist (and national treasure) Dolly Parton, “It’s enough to drive you crazy if you let it.”
And, evidently, millions of Americans have decided not to.
Historically, we in this country have had a somewhat ambivalent relationship to how we earn our daily bread.
We tend to look askance at Europeans, with their months-long vacations and their paid family leave, but also recoil at the stereotype of the Japanese “salaryman” who works himself to death for the greater good of Toyota.
But we have our own Protestant work ethic to contend with. Our Puritan forebears viewed Idleness as a sin.
The Industrial Revolution had us selling our labor, leaving some behind but lifting others into the middle class. And despite the rise of the welfare state in the wake of the Great Depression, we never quite shook off that idea that the poor and jobless were that way because of some moral failing.
Even boom and bust cycles, like the one that resulted in the Great Recession of the late 2000s only served to demonstrate that you were only as valuable as the job you held.
Then came the coronoavirus pandemic and the spectacle of an economy slamming on the brakes. It didn’t matter how loyal you were, how much overtime you put in or even the training you had. You went home and stayed there. If you were lucky, perhaps you were able to work from home.
If you were unlucky and an essential worker — in healthcare, transportation or public safety — you had to face the risks. In either case, you had to ask if the rewards were worth it.
For many, the answer has been no. Our enquiries with employers in a variety of businesses, as we explore in our front page story today, show that a generation of workers are rethinking what it means to be “gainfully employed.”
Workers are not flocking back to take any job offered. And it’s not always about pay, either.
Employers have told us workers are looking beyond just that next paycheck. Some want a better work-life balance. Some seek flexibility that will allow them to pursue more training.
To some, it means workers who are being unreasonably picky or even lazy. To others, it shows that there’s an emerging understanding in the workforce of their own value.
And, moving forward, it may not be working 9 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.