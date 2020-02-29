There’s something about the calendar that makes people want to fiddle with it.
Astrologers, emperors, popes and others have in their turn taken note of the anomalies and quirks of their culture’s reckoning of years and wanted to improve it.
It wasn’t an idle exercise for the ancients or just a way to plan for that year’s vacation. Being able to pin down when the time for planting or harvesting would arrive each annual cycle was a matter of life or death, starvation or plenty.
So we built monuments, carved lines in the earth and engaged in lengthy mathematical and astronomic calculations to try to get it right. The Druids of ancient Britain, the Mayans of the New World and Julius Caesar all took a shot at rendering the turning of the seasons into something predictable and solid.
Even J.R.R. Tolkien, author of “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” tried his hand at creating calendars for the various peoples inhabiting his fantasy realm of Middle Earth. In the “Shire-reckoning” used by the Hobbits, for example, every month had 30 days and every week began on Saturday, rounded out by the occasional special holiday, which, for Hobbits, meant a lot of feasting.
Looking at the calendar is sort of like seeing a picture hanging crookedly on a wall. There is just something in human nature that makes us want to set it straight.
The problem stems from the fact that the Earth doesn’t take exactly 365 days to travel around the sun. That means that any human-originated calendar is going to go out of sync with the physical world in short order. The solution has been to add an extra day every now and then to bring the system back into alignment.
Thus we have Leap Day added to the shortest month, February, every four years, like today.
For some folks, like the ones Sun Chronicle reporter Abigail DesVergnes profiles in today’s front page story, Leap Day is a chance to do something special and memorable, such as getting married. And, no, it doesn’t mean the husband only has to remember his anniversary every four years.
This system still frustrates many who have proposed more orderly and logical systems. Permanent calendars have been proposed from time to time, ones that standardize the months and even do away with a leap year. The League of Nations came close to proposing one in the 1930s and there have been various efforts before and since.
The advantages would be huge time savings in planning, organization and, of course, in paper — but what would happen to all those colorful calendars that arrive in your mailbox every December?
The problem would be getting everyone to agree on changing a system they have been accustomed to all their lives. If you think that would be an easy task, we refer you to the years long effort to get the United States to adopt the metric system. How’s that coming along?
Happy Leap Year to all.
