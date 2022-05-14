Once upon a time, there was such a thing as a snow day.
When it snowed heavily overnight, “heaping field and highway with a silence deep and white,” as the poet James Russell Lowell says, school children would wait — with almost unbearable anticipation — for the announcement early in the morning on radio, TV or, for modern youth, on social media. “There will be no school today in ...” the anchor would say as kids hoped and parents dreaded that their town would be mentioned.
For kids, it was a gift — an unanticipated holiday, a chance for sledding fun and hot cocoa after, catching up on TV cartoons and a reprieve, however brief, from that math test or the deadline on the book report on “Huckleberry Finn.”
For parents, it was something else entirely.
But both parents and kids knew it was just one day.
But what if you had a snow day that didn’t end? That was the case for thousands of students over the past two years as schools locked down and set students and parents an almost impossible task.
Let’s be clear. Faced with an unpredictable and potentially deadly pandemic of the kind the nation and the world had not seen in a century, closing schools and businesses was a prudent, logical and wholly justified measure for public health and safety.
But it did not come without a cost. The economic consequences of slamming the brakes on the world’s economy are still being felt.
In schools, including those in this area, the impact is showing in the lives and experiences of students.
In today’s front page story, Sun Chronicle correspondent Jordyn Forte, looks at some of those results.
An article by McKinsey & Company, a global consulting firm, titled “COVID-19 and education: The lingering effects of unfinished learning,” found that students were, “on average, five months behind in mathematics and four months behind in reading by the end of the school year.”
Even with the best will in the world, with all the benefits of interactive technology and the participation of parents, there’s no substitute for in-person learning with trained education professionals leading the way.
That’s something to consider the next time area education budgets come up for debate.
And now those professionals are helping kids make up for lost time.
“Being back in school full time has also given students the academic support they need,” one administrator told Forte. “From a social standpoint, it has been nice to witness relationships and friendships grow as students spend more time together.”
“The teachers have been amazing,” one Attleboro mother said.
Yes, yes they have.
But let’s hope they and their students can still enjoy the occasional snow day next year.