”These are the times that try men’s souls.”
In spite of Thomas Paine’s sexist omission of the strain put on women’s soul’s, the words of the author of “Common Sense” apply today just as much as they did in 1776.
You are no doubt heartily tired of being told that this is “the most consequential election of our time.”
That doesn’t mean it’s not true.
The results may not constitute the existential threat (“Socialism!” “Fascism!”) that some of the more rabid partisans on both sides proclaim, but they will profoundly affect domestic policy, health and welfare and foreign relations for years to come.
The Sun Chronicle editorial board has already made its preferences clear, based on our consideration of the candidates and their policies as well as on the merits of the referendum questions appearing on our state ballot today.
And many of you have similarly already made your choice, either by voting by mail or in-person early voting.
But if you have not, we urge you to exercise your sacred right to the franchise today at your hometown’s polling place.
In all of our communities, election officials are working right now to ensure that pandemic protocols are in place and social distancing rules are being observed.
Voting in person on Election Day is safe and secure.
Don’t think that because of all those early votes — or the fact that Massachusetts electoral votes tend to go to one party — yours is no longer relevant.
There are many down-ballot races — for state representative, state senator, county officials — that will be decided on the local level, sometimes by a handful of votes in one or another ward or precinct. And, in many ways, those will be more consequential to the future of your community and your daily life than the state and national contests.
State taxes, and how they are allocated, are up to those state lawmakers, remember, even if they sometimes fly under the radar.
If that is not enough to motivate you, think of the people who have sacrificed — in some cases, sacrificed greatly — to ensure that you have that right to vote.
On a crisp fall day, think of that when you walk up to the polls, give your name, take your ballot and mark it with pride.
And you will, as “Common Sense” went on to say, “deserve the love and thanks of man and woman.”
See, old Tom, wasn’t quite as sexist as you thought, was he?
