Voters in six area towns will cast ballots next week in their annual municipal elections.
As always, we urge you to vote.
And don’t let COVID-19 scare you away.
When the coronavirus pandemic first struck early this spring, the state allowed towns to push back their elections, usually held in April or May, until the end of the fiscal year, June 30.
Local communities took advantage. Voters in Foxboro, Norfolk and Norton cast ballots earlier this month. Elections will be held in Plainville and Wrentham on Monday and in North Attleboro, Mansfield, Rehoboth and Seekonk on Tuesday.
But the state went even further to keep voters safe from COVID-19. The Legislature approved and Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill allowing voters to cast absentee ballots without a reason. Normally, voters must give a reason why they need an absentee ballot, most often due to travel or illness.
And you don’t even have to go to town hall to request an absentee ballot. Simply go to your town’s website, download the form to request an absentee ballot and mail it or drop it off at town hall. But act quickly. The deadline for towns to receive the request for an absentee ballot is Friday.
The ballot itself then must be filled and received at town hall no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.
To further reduce the spread of the coronavirus, towns are taking extra precautions for voters who prefer to cast a ballot in person. Booths will be positioned further apart and sanitized after each use.
In addition, towns are consolidating their polling places to one building. In North Attleboro for instance, voters in precincts 3 and 9, who normally cast their ballots at the Showcase Cinemas, will use the North Attleboro High School gym.
As a result, there may be delays in voting, election officials warn.
There are plenty of reasons to vote. In Plainville, for instance, voters will decide on a proposed $3.25 million property tax increase. Two seats on the select board are at stake in Mans-field.
So if you live in one of those six towns, please vote next week.
Fear of a virus shouldn’t stop you from carrying out your civic duty.
