In the last two months, three teens from eastern Massachusetts and one from Rhode Island, have died in motor vehicle crashes.
Owen Bingham, 18, was captain of the Dover-Sherborn High School golf team.
James Galante, 18, was a star football player at Marblehead High who had committed to playing next year at Dennison University in Ohio.
Nicholas Wanderley, 17, was involved in both the football and music programs at Norwell High.
Matt Dennison, 17, was the captain of the West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich high school hockey team.
That’s four too many. A young life holds unlimited potential, and it’s a tragedy to see them ended too soon.
Motor vehicle crashes are the second leading cause of death for American teens, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In 2019, almost 2,400 American teens were killed and about 258,000 were treated in emergency departments for injuries suffered in motor vehicle crashes, a CDC report says.
That means that every day, about seven teens died due to motor vehicle crashes, and hundreds more were injured, racking up nearly $5 billion in medical and work loss costs.
The risk of accidents is higher among teens aged 16-19 than among any other age group. In fact, per mile driven, teen drivers are nearly three times as likely as drivers 20 or older to be in a fatal crash, the CDC says.
The real tragedy is that many of the accidents are preventable. Causes of teen driving accidents can usually be attributed to just a few factors.
Seat belts not in use
In 2019, 43.1% of high school students did not always wear a seat belt when riding in a car driven by someone else, the CDC says. The results are too often fatal: Among teen drivers and passengers ages 16-19 who died in car crashes that same year, almost half were unrestrained at the time of the accident.
Distracted driving
Drivers of all ages are taking a risk by using their phones, but it can be especially dangerous for young, inexperienced drivers. Results from the 2019 national Youth Risk Behavior Survey revealed that, among high school students who drove, 39% texted or emailed while driving at least once during the previous 30 days.
Driving with other teens
Studies show that among teen drivers, one passenger doubles the risk of an accident, two passengers triple the risk and three or more passengers increases the risk by more than six.
Inexperience
Teens are more likely than older drivers to underestimate or not be able to recognize dangerous situations, the CDC says. Teens are also more likely than adults to make critical decision errors that can lead to serious crashes.
Speeding
In 2019, 31% of male teens and 17% of female teens who were involved in fatal crashes were speeding, according to the CDC.
Alcohol use
The same 2019 CDC report showed that 15% of teen drivers involved in fatal accidents had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit. And teens using alcohol are much more likely than older adults to make bad decisions behind the wheel, the CDC says.
We do not know the cause of three of the recent fatal accidents — the one in Rhode Island was caused by a drunk driver who slammed into the car the young hockey star was driving in — but we do know that four families and four high schools are mourning the loss of promising young men taken too soon.
And we hope that parents, schools and entire communities learn the risk factors of teen accidents.
Because we’ve already had too many tragedies around here.