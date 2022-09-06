Who will be our next governor?
Who will become the state’s top law enforcement officer?
Will Thomas Hodgson, one of the most loved and loathed politicians in Massachusetts, serve another six-year term?
Tuesday’s primaries will go a long way to deciding these key questions.
We urge you to vote.
Perhaps you already have.
Five days before the primary, nearly 375,000 ballots had already been cast, a figure Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin said likely predicts high voter turnout.
The Legislature has made mail-in voting permanent after it was used temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic. Galvin said mail-in voting has been “remarkably successful” so far with notably high participation among unenrolled voters.
As of last Thursday morning, 31,553 people voted early in person, according to figures from Galvin’s office. Just over 700,000 ballots had been mailed out and around 342,500 were already returned, meaning 7.7% of Massachusetts’ 4.8 million registered voters had already cast their ballots.
Galvin predicted that turnout will be between 800,000 and 850,000 in the Democratic primary and above 300,000 in the Republican primary.
That would be the highest number of ballots cast in any state primary since 1990, with the exception of 2020 when 1.7 million people voted, many to decide a heavily contested battle for U.S. Senate between Ed Markey and Joseph Kennedy III.
There are interesting statewide contests on both ballots.
On the Republican side, Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty is facing off against former Whitman state representative Geoff Diehl. Doughty has portrayed himself as fiscally conservative and socially moderate in the mold of outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker while Diehl supports the politics of former president Donald Trump, who campaigned for Diehl this weekend.
The winner will face Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running unopposed on the Democratic ballot, in the Nov. 8 election.
Democrats will decide between former defense lawyer Andrea Campbell and consumer rights attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan to see who will face Republican Jay McMahon in November and eventually succeed Healey.
An interesting local contest among Democrats involves Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux who is battling Fall River lawyer Nicholas Bernier and former Somerset police chief George McNeil Jr. to take on Hodgson, whose support for Trump and treatment of inmates has drawn praise and criticism.
And then there is the race for Bristol County District Attorney where DA Thomas Quinn takes on challenger Shannon McMahon, who used to work in the DA’s office for two years under Quinn and his predecessor, Sam Sutter.
In the district that includes Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk, two Democrats, Kevin Kalkut and Steve Teehan, are dueling to oppose Republican Marcus Vaughn of Wrentham in November. The winner will succeed Republican Shawn Dooley of Norfolk, who is running for state senator against incumbent Democrat Becca Rausch.
Three local Republicans have also launched write-in campaigns to be on the November ballot to challenge unopposed Democratic incumbents: David Cannata of North Attleboro against Congressman Jake Auchincloss, Michael Chaisson of Foxboro to oppose state Sen. Paul Feeney and Patrick McCue on Mansfield to face off against state Rep. Adam Scanlon.
Participating in elections is one of the key freedoms of American life.
Many people in countries around the world do not have the same freedom, nor did many Americans — women, African-Americans — in centuries past.
No matter what you believe or whom you support, it is important to exercise your rights.
Please cast your ballot by 8 p.m. today.