They were part of a tidal wave that overturned municipal government in the area’s most traditional town: North Attleboro.
Now, Town Councilors Keith Lapointe and Michael Lennox are choosing not to seek re-election in April’s election.
We commend them for their service, but we should also remind North Attleboro voters just how much their town has changed under the leadership of Lapointe, Lennox and others.
Since well before the start of the 20th century, North Attleboro town politics was dominated by members of the baby boom generation. The vast majority of elected municipal officials preferred the status quo, a government structure in place for more than three centuries.
Instead of a town manager who could operate the town on a day-to-day basis while planning for its future, North Attleboro’s chief executive was a part-time, five-member board of selectmen.
But that board’s authority was diluted by several other elected boards which supervised other municipal functions, such as public works and the health department.
Instead of a legislature that could meet on a semi-monthly or even weekly basis, North Attleboro’s budgeting and bylaw-making power rested in a 156-member representative town meeting. The RTM, as it was known, met only a handful of times each year, often delaying key actions.
More importantly, RTM was riddled with vacancies, and many of the seats were filled with town officials and town employees with a stake in the votes.
There was also a widespread belief among North Attleboro officials — though not necessarily taxpayers — that the town needed a financial boost to meet rising costs and to offset a decline in business taxes from the ailing retail strip on Route 1.
Various attempts were made to overhaul the town government. All fell short.
Various attempts were made to increase taxes. All fell short.
Then a younger group of elected officials – including Lapointe and Lennox as well as Patrick Reynolds and Justin Pare – began investing time in town government. They were elected as selectmen, shifting the paradigm in town hall.
After failed attempts in 2013 and 2015, voters approved a $6.5 million tax increase, funneling funds into every town department. The final tally — 57 to 43 percent — shows how decisively those officials finally won over their case with taxpayers.
Just a year later, that same group championed a charter that overhauled municipal government by doing away with the selectmen and RTM and replacing them with a town council with the authority to appoint a full-time town manager to oversee most departments.
The council also meets regularly, allowing prompt action on key issues, such as they coronavirus pandemic.
We commend Lapointe and Lennox for the intelligence and energy they brought to town hall and their willingness to overcome the hurdles that tripped up past officials.
We also commend them for stepping away and letting others take their seats.
Too often we see local elected officials grow staid and complacent in their positions.
It’s refreshing to see citizens give a few years of their life to their community, then relinquish the reins. That’s probably how it should be.
Whether or not you agreed with Lapointe, Lennox and the others (this editorial board questioned the size of the 2018 tax increase and its impact on businesses and on families with fixed and limited incomes), they should be admired for the decisive actions they took.
Not a lot of people can say they overturned their town in just a few short years.
