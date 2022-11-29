COVID-19 may have loosened its deadly grip on America, but another epidemic is still claiming far too many lives.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says 2,290 residents died of opioid overdoses in 2021, an increase of 185 or 8.8 percent from the previous year.
Put another way, 44 people die of overdoses daily in Massachusetts. That’s nearly two an hour.
The increase reflects the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and an increasingly poisoned drug supply, primarily with the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, the state agency says.
The state has been aggressive in attempting to ease overdose deaths, quadrupling funding since 2015 for sensible programs that destigmatize addiction and provide treatment to those seeking to overcome the deadly effects of powerful painkillers.
We’re glad to see that effort is ramping up in Attleboro, one of 10 communities the state says saw the highest increase in overdose deaths last year. There were 13 overdose deaths in the city in 2021, about twice the previous year.
Thanks to a Department of Public Health grant, the Attleboro Police Department is teaming up with Manet Community Health Center to assist residents who have experienced a non-fatal drug overdose.
The grant, totaling nearly $300,000 through September 2024, will enable the non-profit mental health and substance abuse center at 8 North Main St. to fund support teams to respond soon after a non-fatal overdose and provide survivors and their families with education and other services. The goal is to reduce the risk of another overdose.
Manet has a long history of working with several South Shore communities, and Police Chief Kyle Heagney said he was looking forward to Manet “providing robust support efforts to the City of Attleboro.”
Since 2010, city police have utilized a Problem Oriented Policing unit to work with individuals suffering from substance abuse to obtain counseling and jobs.
Heagney is hoping to expand that effort with funds anticipated from an estimated $90 million settlement with Purdue Pharma for the company’s role in fueling the nationwide opioid crisis.
The efforts may be paying off. Preliminary state data from the first three months of 2022 show that there were 24 fewer deaths than the same time last year, a 4 percent decrease.
We urge the state to continue these efforts in 2023 when a new administration takes over on Beacon Hill. And we commend the Attleboro Police Department for tackling what remains a very serious issue in the city.