By the numbers
- Americans produce an average of 4 pounds of trash per day
- About 75 percent of trash is recyclable, but only 30 percent is actually recycled
- There are more than 45,000 pieces of plastic for every square mile of ocean
- Americans, on average, use enough paper and wood to account for 7 trees per year
Source: Recycle Nation
