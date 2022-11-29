Two sharp readers, 91-year-old Harold Sears of Attleboro, along with David Bliss, one of the former owners of Bliss Dairy in Attleboro, were quick to point out an error in the description of Friday’s “Remember When” photo (City & Town, Nov. 25).
The workers in the photo (shown above) were actually workers for A.H. Bliss & Co., and not the legendary Bliss Dairy of Attleboro that we all love.
A.H. Bliss & Co. was located on Broad Street in North Attleboro and the photo was taken around 1890. We thank both Sears and Bliss for pointing out the error.
— Craig Borges, executive editor