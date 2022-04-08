Turnout for this week’s elections in five local towns was dismal, but especially so in North Attleboro.
How bad was it?
During North TV’s coverage of Tuesday’s election results, host Peter Gay asked a candidate if a vote for the high school’s new football coach would have drawn more voters to the polls than the four candidates competing for two school committee seats.
It was funny because it was true.
There was considerable debate about who would succeed longtime coach Don Johnson, both in public meetings and on social media.
The appointment of Mike Strachan, head football coach of archrival Attleboro High School but a lifelong North Attleboro resident and former Red Rocketeer football star, caused quite a stir in both communities.
On the other hand, more than 19 out of 20 voters didn’t bother to go to the polls. The exact count was 816 of the nearly 22,000 registered voters or a turnout of 3.7%.
That’s awful in a community with roughly 4,000 public school students.
Turnout was better but not great in the other four towns which decided on their municipal government leaders for the next year.
Wrentham led the way with 14.9%, Plainville had 13.4%, Seekonk managed 10% even though, like North Attleboro, it had just one contested race, and Rehoboth had 9%.
This area is not alone in voter apathy; it’s everywhere in New England. But a strong voter connection to elected leaders is vital to an accountable government.
Taxpayers won’t get the services they want at a price they can afford if government officials can walk into any position — the majority of seats in this year’s election were uncontested — or face mainly token opposition.
This is a crisis for democracy at the local level. After decades of tolerating low turnout, it is no longer acceptable.
It is time for action.
We call on Gov. Charlie Baker, Secretary of State William Galvin and legislative leaders to appoint a task force to study the issue and report back with recommendations within a year.
Changes must be more substantial than moving elections from Monday to Tuesday, a well-intentioned act which has failed in North Attleboro, Rehoboth and elsewhere.
The best way to move the needle, we believe, is to teach the public at an early age the importance of municipal government. The leaders who make sure our roads are safe and our children get a good education are vital to our daily lives, but that gets drowned out by state and federal elections, especially the campaign for president.
We also call on officials in North Attleboro, where the problem appears most acute, to take action through the charter freshly approved by voters. Eliminating all elected positions except town council and school committee and consolidating all those seats into two-year terms chosen at biennial elections would draw greater interest than a single contest for school committee.
For years, we have bemoaned the growing voter apathy. Local towns cannot wait for this to get worse.
It has grown into a crisis, and action is needed soon.