So, what’s the area’s “story of the decade?”
As we approach 2020, it’s a question that covers a lot of ground.
And don’t tell us that it can’t be all that important, because “nothing ever happens around here.”
We beg to differ.
In fact, over the last 10 years there have been several area events — for good or ill — that have made national news and look to continue having impacts for perhaps years to come.
Certainly among the most bizarre was the tragic tale of New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez — a story of the seemingly charmed life of an American football hero that ended in rage, murder and suicide that played out on a stage that stretched from an industrial park in North Attleboro to a courtroom in New Bedford.
And then there was the case of Plainville’s Michelle Carter — the young woman now serving a jail term for manslaughter in the death of her sometime boyfriend, even though she was not even in the same town at the time of his death. Prosecutors claimed — and a judge agreed — that texts Carter had sent had pushed a troubled young man to take his own life. At the time it was seen as an unprecedented argument. Now, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office is prosecuting a young woman from South Korea on the grounds that her allegedly abusive texts drove her college boyfriend to commit suicide on the day of his graduation. Meanwhile, Carter’s lawyers are appealing the verdict in her case on the grounds that it violates the First Amendment protections of free speech. The case could wind up before the U.S. Supreme Court.
For what it’s worth, both cases have become the subjects of TV movies of varying points of view and quality.
On a lighter note — at least around here — is the continued dominance of New England sports teams on the professional scene. It’s just in other parts of the country that this is seen as a horror story. But the rise of the New England Patriots football franchise from a perennial National Football League punchline to a gridiron dynasty is undoubtedly not only one of the greatest stories in local sports but in American sports, period.
But there’s another story of the decade that perhaps won’t have an impact on the national scene, but we think is pretty important nonetheless.
It’s your story. It’s our job to write about the people and events of this area, day in and day out. High school graduations and sports triumphs, awards earned and challenges overcome and, yes, tragedies endured — they are all part of the story of our communities we have been telling for decades.
It’s the most important story we tell and it is a privilege to be allowed to share it with you, a task we hope to continue for years to come.
