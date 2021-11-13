Well, isn’t this our unlucky day, Saturday the 13th. Wait, wait, do I have that wrong? Must be sleep and food deprivation from turning the clocks back last weekend.
And why is 13 such a formidable number in the first place? After all, it’s the ideal number for members of a witchy coven. Some say the superstition goes back to Judas being the 13th guest at The Last Supper. Or because there are 13 steps up to a hangman’s gallows.
Upon examination, most superstitions are, well, weirdly sensible. Well, not all of them. It’s well known I have a superstitious aversion to even numbers and that I never wash my Patriots shirt when they’re winning (Yes, it’s getting kind of rank).
Performers, before they go on, are often advised to break a leg, because the opposite always happens. Saying good luck would be a jinx.
Why is walking under a ladder bad luck? Early Christians thought that the triangle a ladder leaning against a wall made represented the Holy Trinity. Passing through it invites the devil in.
Does your heart stop during a sneeze? Is a sneeze a response to an invading malevolent spirit? Well, God bless you. During the plague of 590 in Rome a sneeze was believed to be the first sign of sickness so, again, God bless you. (More on sneezes in “Smarter.”)
It is a common pagan belief that good spirits dwell in trees. When in need, what better way to summon their help than to knock on wood.
And on it goes. Happy Saturday the 13th.
Saturday sermon
“Hey! Teachers! Leave those clocks alone!”
— Paraphrase of Pink Floyd
Feedback
“Mr. D’Arconte, I enjoy your column and ‘So you’re so smart …’ questions, but I beg to differ with your question choice and its answer in last week’s paper,” writes Barb Goad.
“Do an image search of ‘Donald Trump standing next to Justin Trudeau’ and you will see many, many photos that show that your answer does not jibe with Justin Trudeau’s official height of 6-2. It is clear that Trudeau is taller than Trump.
“Furthermore, Trump listed his height on his 2012 driver’s license as 6-2. This is another case of Trump making false declarations that we are supposed to believe.
“It’s such a small thing, this stoke to his ego, but believing lies about small things makes it easier to accept lies about big things,” she continues. “Facts are facts, and Trump being 6-3 tall is an exaggeration playing to his vanity, and not a fact.”
Ex-prez “Tramp” a liar? Now, there’s a revelation. Everybody who I gave a hundred bucks to last week for that wrong answer has to give it back.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell what Jimmy Carter had installed on the roof of the White House and Ronald Reagan had removed. My answer: Solar panels. I guess my reverse psychology failed on this one. Almost everyone got it right, including Bert H., Arleen M., Kathy H., Ron K., Linda A., Dave P. and Team Walter G. and Gail B.
“My guess would be some sort of exercise facility, perhaps a jogging track,” said one wrong guesser, adding: “My wife and I each have coffee mugs that read, ‘I don’t need Google, my (insert wife or husband) knows everything!’ Therefore, when I posed your question to Herself, and she immediately answered, ‘running track,’ I decided that’s good enough for me. If that is the right answer, please credit her. If it’s wrong, put me in line for the dunce cap.” Two dunce caps on the way.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what most people can’t do when they sneeze. Deadline is noon Wednesday.
