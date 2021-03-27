The paper was threaded through the units of the press, the heavy page plates were locked in place, the ink lines were opened and the press rumbled to life, pulling in blank newsprint at one end and spitting out a finished newspaper at the other — the first edition of The Sun Chronicle, March 1, 1971.
The press rolled at about 2 p.m., so the bundled papers could be on the sidewalk when the kids came home from school to deliver them.
A picture in a later paper showed Publisher Guy S. DeVany and General Manager Paul A. Rixon looking over the first copies of the paper.
Somewhere else in the pressroom that day, out of camera shot, stood the area news editor — me.
Two years before
I came to Attleboro in 1969 from a newspaper job in Allentown, Pa., and was employed as a general assignment reporter at The Attleboro Sun, which meant you reported on anything they told you to. Before that year was out, due to staff changes and thanks in part to my experience as an assistant sports editor in Pennsylvania, I was area news editor.
The area included Plainville, Wrentham, Mansfield, Foxboro, Norton, Rehoboth, Seekonk, and later Norfolk — and North Attleboro.
We had correspondents in each of these towns, and even one in South Attleboro, and I used their typewriter-created stories — they were paid by the column inch — to fill a daily Area News page plus spillover.
Our North Attleboro office was downtown on Church Street, and every morning the correspondent there took the stories he had written and went down and handed them through the window, at an assigned time, to the bus driver stopped for a minute on Washington Street. The bus driver would drive his regular route to downtown Attleboro and stop outside The Sun office for a minute, and I would have to rush out and take the typed stories from him through the driver’s window.
If I was late, or he was early, he dropped the North Attleboro envelope at a newsstand that used to be at the Common, and I would have to rush over there to retrieve it if there was to be any North Attleboro news in the paper that day.
(Sidelight: When the North Attleboro correspondent took a week’s vacation, I had to fill in for him. One boring day, I put a sheet of paper in the typewriter and wrote “The North Attleboro office of The Attleboro Sun was destroyed by fire this morning …,” then singed the edges of the paper with my lighter and put it in the dispatch envelope. Those at the other end had a good laugh.)
The merger
The Attleboro Sun, under new out-of-state ownership, bought The North Attleboro Chronicle in 1970, a year after I arrived. They ran as separate newspapers until they were merged the following year.
I was The Sun’s person at The Chronicle, getting a desk and writing stories for both newspapers, until they were combined into one with “Attleboro-North Attleboro” at the top of the page to placate the readers who thought they may have lost something.
They didn’t. The Sun Chronicle installed a new press, added top-of-the-line technology including full-color photos, updated regularly and eventually created a Sunday edition and became a morning newspaper. Its peak circulation was 20,000.
Even today, you can tell where people’s roots are if they refer to the paper as The Sun or The Chronicle.
The purchase of The Chronicle included The Sentinel, a weekly newspaper in Franklin, and I was the editor of that paper for the next three years or so, to keep the paper strong and to fight off an upstart weekly run by former Chronicle employees.
I moved my family from Attleboro to Franklin, and then back to Attleboro after the threat was extinguished. The Sentinel eventually closed.
Over the years, Rixon succeeded DeVany as publisher and I — after serving in various positions — succeeded Rixon and became publisher in 1998. I turned the publisher’s role over to Jeff Peterson in 2013, when I retired. It has since been handed down to Craig Borges.
I continue to write a weekly column for the newspaper, as I have almost since the beginning of my joining The Sun more than a half century ago, before The Sun Chronicle was born.
