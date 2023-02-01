Our party or our country: We must decide to go forward
To the editor:
Re: “Yes, Bridget: You can have your flag back ... if your kids allow it,” by Bob Foley, column, Jan. 27:
Bob Foley’s column on the use of the American flag as a symbol can be summed up in one word — delusional.
He completely glosses over writer Bridget West’s main point in that certain groups in our country have used our flag in ways that overtime, have negatively impacted what should be its near universal appeal.
To lecture about how important our flag has been throughout history inadvertently reinforces West’s concerns.
As I look out my window I do not see a depiction of the flag being raised at Iwo Jima, I see an American flag and a MAGA flag side by side. Yes it is a free country but when the MAGA leader tried to overthrow an election in our country, a line was crossed.
I realize Foley’s calendar will jump from Jan. 5 to 7 each year but that day culminated in a choice — continued support of MAGA or your country.
I realize it is more likely for Foley to criticize what Dr. Anthony Fauci is doing in retirement than what happened that day, but maybe seeing American flags being used as weapons against police officers will lead to some soul searching.
Republicans/conservatives/independents — we as a country need your diverse views. Just choose your country over those who seek to undermine our democracy.
Edward Smith
Seekonk