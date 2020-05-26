Downtown North Attleboro is on the verge of taking a lemon and making something far tastier than lemonade.
It could be a dish of Grilled Shrimp Risotto at Table at Ten.
Or Sauteed Chicken Marsala at Stella, right next door.
Want to indulge in something that’s a little more like comfort food?
How about a Great Plains Burger from the Mad Moose Saloon?
In the mood for a little Mexican food? You can go for the Camarones a la Diabla at Los Antojitos.
Maybe you’re yearning for some Chinese? Try the Gai Poo Lo Mein at Dragon Garden.
All of those restaurants — and six more — are within a block of each other in the center of North Attleboro.
That’s why it is such a delicious idea that the town is working to close off the downtown to traffic to allow restaurants dealing with the economic setback of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown to offer al fresco dining as summer begins.
The idea was unveiled last week by Economic Development Coordinator Lyle Pirnie on North TV.
The proposal is to close North Washington Street, from Elm Street and Richards Avenue to Orne Street, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for three consecutive weeks beginning June 11.
The plan would allow restaurants to set up tables outside of their establishments in order to serve both meals and alcoholic beverages.
Two legislators, Rep. Betty Poirier of North Attleboro and Sen. Paul Feeney of Foxboro, are working to secure state liquor license exemptions the town would need to make this happen.
Pirnie has been working with businesses to help reopen the downtown.
“The idea would be to put umbrellas on the sidewalks and out in the street for restaurants so that they can have a chance given social distancing to make money,” Pirnie said. “There’s no way they can make money with only 10 people in a restaurant.”
If the plan is successful after three weeks and there is favorable input from the public safety departments, the street would continue to be closed into July and August.
There’s a baker’s dozen eating establishments in downtown North Attleboro, and this could be a huge shot in the arm for their owners who have, at best, been limited to serving to-go meals since mid-March.
Perhaps more importantly, this could be a tremendous morale boost for the people of the community. We have been in virtual isolation for 2½ months now, leaving us lonely and anxious.
Being able to get dressed in something other than a sweatshirt to go out in public and enjoy a good meal and an adult beverage, and perhaps see others we haven’t seen in person in months, could certainly lift spirits in these strange times.
This is the type of leadership our communities need as we struggle to get through this scourge.
We praise Pirnie, the two legislators and all who have been involved in putting together this delicious idea.
