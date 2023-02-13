As a resident of Massachusetts, you elect one state representative and one state senator to act as your voice on Beacon Hill.
You would think that those 200 lawmakers — 40 senators and 160 representatives — would have equal say on the state’s legislative issues.
Think again.
For decades, Statehouse power has been in the grips of the Big Three — the governor, Senate president and House speaker. They set legislative priorities and decide, with input from a small group of allies, what will be approved and when while meeting out of the public’s eye.
In the land where the American Revolution began, it is decidedly un-democratic way to do the public’s business.
Last week, the Senate deepened that power dynamic by eliminating term limits for the Senate president. Now, Senate President Karen Spilka can seek a fifth, two-year term, after the present one expires in July 2024.
That means the Big Three can now retain their powerful posts as long as they want, assuming they win re-election to those jobs from voters and, in the case of House speaker and Senate president, their peers.
The argument for lifting term limits — which were approved a quarter of a century ago by good government advocates — was that the Senate president will now be on a level playing field with the governor and speaker.
“The integrity of the Senate has always been my top priority as Senate President, and it is my honor to lead this body. The adoption of this amendment means that the Senate will be on equal footing with all the other branches of our government,” Spilka said in a statement after the vote. “I am grateful to my colleagues for recognizing the importance of this initiative.”
The “initiative” was, shamefully, adopted without debate, as 34 senators, including Paul Feeney, a Democrat from Foxboro, bowed to Spilka and her allies.
Only three Democrats stood up to leadership and voted against the measure along with the three Republicans in the Senate.
Among them was Becca Rausch, a Needham Democrat who represents the northern end of this region. We commend her for the vote.
Rausch told reporters outside the chamber that she views term limits as “a really important part of small-d democracy.”
“They serve to help advance new visions, new approaches,” she said.
The vote to lift term limits comes before Spilka announces committee assignments for the 2023-2024 term, decisions that will give substantial responsibility as well as lucrative stipends to certain lawmakers.
Rausch said she doesn’t expect to face consequences for breaking from the Democratic supermajority.
However, we would not be surprised if that was the result. Rewarding allies and punishing foes has been the modus operandi among leadership on Beacon Hill for decades.
With power entirely in the hands of the Senate president and House speaker, the Legislature has two voices instead of 200. But are Spilka, an Ashland Democrat, and Speaker Ron Mariano, a Quincy Democrat, serving the needs of Attleboro? Or Cape Cod? Or Fall River or Worcester or Springfield?
Of course not. Last week’s vote merely puts more control into the hands of two of the Big Three.
It’s an un-democratic way to do the public’s business, in the land where the American Revolution was born.