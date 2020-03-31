State and local leaders have had difficult decisions to make in light of the coronavirus pandemic that has paralyzed the nation.
Here in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker shut down first bars and restaurants, then all non-essential businesses.
One decision, however, was a no-brainer: Postponing municipal elections.
Those elections were scheduled to begin locally next week in North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham and conclude with Foxboro, Mansfield and Norfolk in early May.
Earlier this month, the Legislature quickly passed a bill allowing cities and towns to postpone the votes until June 30 at the latest. Attleboro area towns have moved back their elections as a result.
We can certainly anticipate further postponements if the current public health crisis continues.
Once town officials vote to reschedule an election, the municipality must post the vote and a sample ballot on its website within 20 days of the rescheduled date, according to the bill.
The town must notify the public in other ways, such as through an automated call to all homes, mass email, advertisements on public access television or a news release.
Holding the elections now would have not only endangered thousands of lives in each community but would have been a great disservice to the candidates, the electorate and the entire democratic process.
Candidates have not been able to make their case to voters, and are unlikely to do so for quite some time.
Voters in these challenging times can hardly be faulted for having higher priorities than deciding on their local officials.
And municipal election turnout has in recent years been notoriously low.
Imagine just how it would be even if the state relaxed rules on mail-in ballots, as state leaders have discussed.
Having such a small number of votes cast is not healthy for any democracy.
This rare postponement of an election may give municipal and state leaders an opportunity to rethink the election process. Massachusetts cities vote every other year, and perhaps towns should consider the same.
We realize the switch would take time and considerable adjustment to municipal calendars. But it may save communities a little money and bump up turnouts.
It’s something for state and local leaders to think about, and now is the time.
After all, many of us have plenty of time on our hands.
