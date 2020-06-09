Bringing down the coronavirus infection rate isn’t the only public health achievement to take place in Massachusetts in recent days.
Last week, the country’s broadest prohibition on flavored tobacco took effect in the Bay State.
The measure makes Massachusetts the first state to permanently ban retail sales of all flavored tobacco, including menthol cigarettes and vape products.
At the signing ceremony last fall, Gov. Charlie Baker framed the law as an effort to restrict underage use of nicotine products and to protect people from the vape-related lung injuries that killed at least 47 people in the U.S., including three in Massachusetts, and left more than 450 people hospitalized.
The use of the products will be limited to cigar bars and hookah lounges. To further reduce tobacco consumption by teens, the law also places a 75 percent excise tax on nicotine vaping products and requires health insurers to cover tobacco cessation programs.
Bans on flavored tobacco were already in place in some area communities. According to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norfolk and Wrentham have placed similar restrictions on tobacco products
The genesis for the bill began last September when the sudden epidemic of deaths and hospitalizations were reported, prompting Baker to declare a public health emergency that temporarily banned all vape product sales in the state.
Anti-smoking groups have long pushed the ban, saying tobacco companies are specifically targeting young people with flavored products that will trigger a lifelong addiction.
But the measure also has its opponents, including convenience store owners who foresee an erosion of their business.
In addition, studies have shown menthol cigarettes are consumed in higher numbers by minorities, which some activists have warned could lead to disproportionate police enforcement in the black community, something we are striving to get away from.
While no one knows for certain if flavored products caused the illnesses and deaths, any measure that takes tobacco out of the hands of young people is worthwhile, in our view.
It is especially important in light of the recent popularity of vaping by teens.
Last year, the annual National Youth Tobacco Survey reported a 78 percent increase in vaping among high school students.
The growth this year is expected to be equally high.
Paired with a January 2019 law raising the age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21, this legislation should go a long way toward reducing the tobacco addiction that has plagued previous generations.
That’s certainly a public health achievement Massachusetts can be proud of.
