Attleboro is a city with 46,580 people.
Of those, 32,932 are registered to vote in Tuesday’s mayoral election.
Election officials would be happy with a turnout of 20 percent — or, put another way, if “only” 80 percent stayed home. That would roughly match the turnout in the last Attleboro mayoral election, in November 2021.
As special correspondent Jim Hand points out in his front page story today, some former city officials are predicting a turnout that’s even lower.
Getting people out in February with a snowstorm in the forecast will make it difficult to reach that 20 percent mark. (City officials are scheduled to meet Monday to decide whether to seek court permission to postpone the election.)
That’s how bad voter apathy has spread across not just Attleboro but all of Massachusetts.
Turn the clock back over half a century and Attleboro had a whole different level of civic engagement.
In the 1971 mayoral election, 76 percent of the voters went to the polls and every city official except one faced a challenger.
The four candidates for mayor in this special election deserve better. Political newcomer Timothy Barone, former city councilor John Davis, City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone and acting Mayor Jay DiLisio have engaged in a hard-fought but civil campaign to fill the remaining 10 months of former mayor Paul Heroux’s term.
The winner is likely to face opposition in the regular election this November.
We believe voters have a quality field to choose from and that the city is poised to continue a tradition of quality chief executives that stretches back over three decades and has seen a transformation of the downtown, the acquisition of hundreds of acres of preserved land, the enactment of much-needed environmental regulations and, most recently, the construction of a state-of-the-art high school.
It is baffling to us why so many voters stay away from the polls in municipal elections when so much of their daily lives involves local government.
We presume most Attleboro residents care about how much they pay in city taxes.
They likely are concerned about the quality of their school system, the roads they drive on, the water they drink.
They need police officers and firefighters to respond quickly and professionally in an emergency.
And they want to see the completion of downtown revitalization.
On the other hand, about 40 percent of city voters cast ballots in the 2020 election.
They were largely motivated by a divisive and ugly presidential race, even though the results for Massachusetts were a foregone conclusion.
We believe there is more at stake on Tuesday.
Taking part in the election is an important contribution to the municipal services you receive and the city’s quality of life.
Voting takes just a few minutes, costs nothing and requires only a little advance homework.
Profiles of the four candidates can be found in last weekend’s edition of The Sun Chronicle and on our website along with several other stories about challenges facing Attleboro.
Please take the time to learn about the candidates, cast a ballot and help stop the spread of voter apathy.