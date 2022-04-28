One day 14 years ago this spring, Alex Blasé did something a little dumb, something typical 17-year-olds do: He went swimming and got his learner’s permit wet.
So, he returned to the Registry of Motor Vehicles to get a new learner’s permit.
But this time, he did something smart: He signed up to be an organ donor.
Four days later, Alex went to play some basketball at the Hockomock Area YMCA, which the athletic North Attleboro High School junior often enjoyed doing with friends.
In the middle of a pickup game, he collapsed and died.
Unknown to anyone, Alex had an arteriovenous malformation in his brain, a rare tangle of blood vessels, one of which ruptured and led to an aneurysm.
Alex had told his parents about the organ donation registration while driving back from the Registry. Choking back tears shortly after Alex’s death, his father, Jim Blasé, told The Sun Chronicle: “Little did we know we’d be taking him up on that offer. We’re searching for a reason that this happened and it’s something we can grasp onto. It was Alex’s way of helping others.”
Several of Alex’s organs were preserved and gave life to transplant recipients.
At a Wiffle Ball tournament to honor Alex and raise money for organ donations two years after he died, his family and friends got to meet someone special: the recipient of Alex’s heart.
Poignant stories like these were shared this week at Attleboro City Hall as city and state officials gathered to mark April as Organ Donation Month.
“We know the how and the what, but it’s critical to focus on the why,” said state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro. “The why are the stories of countless people who have been saved.”
The facts about organ donations are also overwhelming:
1. One person can save as many as eight lives with their organs and heal dozens of others with tissue donations.
2. There are 108,000 Americans waiting for organ donations, 4,000 in Massachusetts alone.
3. As many as 22 people die each day because they don’t get a transplant.
We urge everyone to consider having a heart put on their license, signifying that the person is willing to donate his or her organs when they die.
You don’t even to be young to sign up. One liver donor was 95 and someone who donated corneas was 107, Matt Boger of New England Donor services said.
“Getting a heart on your license provides hope for an individual,” he said at this week’s gathering.
For more information, visit mass.gov/OrganDonor.