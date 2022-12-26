As attorney general, Maura Healey displayed an apparent unwillingness to crack down on wrongdoing in politics and government, as witnessed locally by her office’s lax oversight of the state’s Open Meeting Law.
Consider this: In eight years as the state’s leading law enforcement officer, Healey never prosecuted an elected official.
When she is sworn in as governor next month, Healey says she will open the executive branch to public records requests. She also says she will file a bill to change the public records law to make the executive, legislative and judicial branches open to requests.
This a huge step toward transparency in state government, simply because it will make the people we elect more accountable.
It’s long overdue in Massachusetts.
In 1997, the state Supreme Judicial Court outraged journalists and transparency advocates when it decided that because the state’s public records law did not explicitly name the three branches of government, those branches are, effectively, exempt. Since then, the Legislature, governor and the SJC have claimed exemption to public records laws.
What it means is that our paid representatives can meet behind closed doors to discuss important policy issues or how to spend our tax money. Secret deals can be made. Votes don’t even have to be recorded.
It’s shameful and embarrassing, especially in Massachusetts, which considers itself the birthplace of American democracy.
It doesn’t happen in any other state. Massachusetts is the only state to make all three branches exempt, and only one other, Hawaii, exempts the governor.
Every Massachusetts municipal official and committee, from city council to zoning boards of appeals, is subject to the public records law. But not the governor or the Legislature, who this fiscal year plan to spend $52.7 billion in tax money.
We urge the local legislative delegation to support efforts to create transparency in all three branches of state government.
We are extremely disappointed that some local state representatives — Democrat Jim Hawkins of Attleboro, Republican Steven Howitt of Seekonk and Democrat Adam Scanlon of North Attleboro — have expressed qualms about such a move.
Hawkins and Howitt, for example, have said they were concerned about opening constituents’ emails to legislators to the public.
But those same records are available for mayors and city councilors so that should not be a barrier. And, this is clearly not an issue in all the other states, including states very different politically from Massachusetts like Texas, Florida and South Carolina.
How and why would things be different here?
Both Hawkins and Scanlon told Sun Chronicle reporter George W. Rhodes last week that they “try” to be transparent. Try?
You are either transparent or you are not. If Healey’s move passes, it would force all lawmakers to be just that, transparent. They won’t have to “try” any longer.
And Hawkins’ claim of being “unfamiliar” with the public records law is even more difficult to swallow seeing that in 2019 he was specifically asked by The Sun Chronicle about this very issue.
At the time Hawkins said the same, that he didn’t know much about the public records law. Apparently three years was not enough for him to learn more.
We join with the executive directors of the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association, the New England Newspaper and Press Association and the New England First Amendment Coalition in urging Healey to break with the exemption precedent and file legislation to make all three branches of government subject to public records law.
“You have the singular opportunity to reverse 25 years of an ill-conceived policy that has allowed the governor’s office to operate under a level of secrecy that is unimaginable in 48 of 50 U.S. states,” they wrote to her recently.
We urge our next governor to put this on the top of her agenda when she is sworn into office on Jan. 5.