The MBTA wants more people to take the train.
The state wants more people to use public transportation.
Everyone should want more people to use public transportation. It’s one of the best ways to reduce the harmful effects of climate change and ease congestion on the highways.
But the MBTA isn’t doing a very good job of enticing higher ridership on its commuter rail system, in part because of the neglect of its property.
Federal authorities excoriated the MBTA over safety lapses that included a subway car dragging a passenger to his death and a train catching fire while crossing a bridge.
Here’s another to add to the list: The South Attleboro train station.
The station near the Rhode Island line was closed in February 2021 after the pedestrian stairways and overpass from the parking lot to the train stop were deemed unsafe. Months after the South Attleboro station was closed, David Jones — a popular Boston University professor — died after falling through a rusted and rotted pedestrian stairway similar to those in South Attleboro at the JFK/UMass MBTA station in Dorchester. The stairway had been closed and partially blocked.
There is a $70 million plan to replace the South Attleboro station with a new one that includes three elevators. However, demolition of the site, which started in April, has come to a halt because of a safety issue and is not scheduled to resume for another eight weeks.
The closing has undoubtedly deterred some commuters from taking the train. There’s another station at the Pawtucket/Central Falls line, but it has far fewer parking spaces, and the downtown Attleboro station is a longer drive for many commuters.
In addition, the station is important for the city’s future, state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, told state Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca during her recent visit to the site. Demand for the station will increase if Anthony Properties out of Texas builds a 300-unit apartment complex just north of the station on Newport Avenue.
The administration of Gov. Maura Healey appears committed to getting the station reopened as soon as possible. Healey even made a campaign stop to the site before last year’s election.
Fiandaca said she is uncertain where the money will come from, but the answer probably rests in the budget mess on Beacon Hill.
The so-called “millionaire’s tax” takes effect this year, raising an additional $1.3 billion. Under the referendum backed by voters, the money must be spent on transportation and public education.
The budget was supposed to be approved by July 1, but the House and Senate are split on spending priorities, including the revenue for the new tax. The House wants the money spent on the MBTA; the Senate prefers regional transit authorities.
We’re sure that out of a $56 billion budget that includes hundreds of millions more in transportation funds, our legislators can find $70 million to get the South Attleboro train station back on track, removing another symbol of the MBTA’s neglect.
And because everyone wants to see more people take the train.