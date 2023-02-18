Last Feb. 24, after months of military buildup, Russia did the unthinkable, launching a full-scale invasion of its neighbor, Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin assumed the result would be the speedy fall of the Ukraine capital, Kyiv; Ukrainian surrender and the installation of a pro-Russian puppet regime.
A year later, what Putin’s “special military operation” — his fatuous euphemism for an invasion of a sovereign nation — has mainly produced are a remarkable display of Ukrainian pluck, a continuing series of Russian atrocities and a bloody conflict that neither side seems willing to halt short of victory.
And, with the exception of the civil war in the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s, it brought war and all its horror back to Europe for the first time since World War II.
The Ukrainians’ astounding military success in the past year has been due largely to their own bravery and skill.
But two other factors have been indispensable: the notable incompetence of the Russian military and the billions of dollars’ worth of top-of-the-line military hardware poured into Ukraine by the United States and other NATO allies — assistance without which no amount of Ukrainian bravery and skill could have pushed back the Russian onslaught.
Here in the United States, we have been hammered by the worst inflation in four decades partly as a result. Gas prices soared past $5 gallon, and groceries consumed a bigger chunk of the family budget.
But we should remember that our pain has been nothing compared to that which Ukrainians are witnessing. And, as bitter a pill it may be to swallow, we all have to share in the price of freedom. The alternative — Putin running roughshod over much of Europe — cannot be allowed to happen.
No one knows for sure how many Ukrainians soldiers have been killed or wounded, but The New York Times recently quoted senior U.S. military officials who said Ukraine had 100,000 killed or wounded in action along with 30,000 civilian deaths — many of them women and children.
For Russian troops, it may be even worse. Senior U.S. officials told the Times this week that they believe the number for Russia is closer to 200,000. That toll, in just 11 months, is eight times higher than American casualties in two decades of war in Afghanistan.
The war has forced millions to flee their homes. European countries are hosting nearly 8 million people who sought protection. Within Ukraine’s borders, nearly 6 million people, 65 percent of them women and children, are displaced.
And the war has reverberated back to the Attleboro area.
We have become familiar with the names of Ukrainian cities and towns, culture, even its food. The nation’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has become a household name. The blue and yellow flag of Ukraine (which symbolizes the country’s brilliant blue sky over fields of sunflowers — Ukraine’s national flower and key economic component through sunflower oil) can be found flying throughout the area. And few will forget the Bucha massacre of last April where hundreds of civilians — including women and children — were raped, tortured and killed at the hands of Russian troops in a war crime that can only be described as ethnic cleansing.
Family and friends gathered on Wrentham Common this week to pay tribute to Peter Reed, a 34-year-old former U.S. Marine who was killed Feb. 2, while transporting humanitarian aid to desperate Ukrainians in the besieged city of Bakhmut. “He went to Ukraine to help people who needed help,” his brother Chandler Reed said. “I loved the man.” His death, too, is now considered a war crime.
Other local residents, as Sun Chronicle staff writer David Linton highlights in today’s front page story, have brought medical and other supplies to Ukrainians taking refuge in Poland and other eastern European countries, including Terry Reid of North Attleboro, and her daughter, Natalie, who have made dozens of trips abroad. Thousands of dollars have been raised by local organizations.
“We’re in it to win it. We’re in it for the long run,” Terry Reid told Linton.
Drives by Seekonk firefighters and Cardi’s Furniture last March were so successful some donors had to be turned away because trucks were full. Peace rallies were held throughout the area when war first broke out. And we urge local residents to participate when a rally marking the one-year anniversary is held Saturday, Feb. 25, at Fiske Square in Attleboro.
We are proud of the Attleboro area’s contributions to the Ukrainian cause, but the only resolution will come from Russia. We can only hope the people of Russia will stop tolerating this atrocity and force their despotic ruler to end the bloody conflict.
In the meantime, we urge local residents to continue giving.
The people of Ukraine need and deserve it.