Seems simple: The easier it is for voters to cast a ballot, the better.
But Massachusetts election officials may want to reconsider early voting for the presidential primaries after what happened on Super Tuesday.
The Democratic presidential campaign pivoted suddenly last weekend when moderate candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar stunned the political world by withdrawing from the race and throwing their support to former Vice President Joe Biden. The move caught most observers by surprise because both had performed well in the crowded Democratic field.
The move was clearly meant to unify the party’s political center against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was gaining momentum heading into Super Tuesday. Many Democrats want to defeat President Donald Trump but feared nominating a self-avowed democratic socialist would alienate mainstream voters.
It worked.
In Massachusetts, Biden easily defeated Sanders with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren falling a distant third. In polls just days before the primary, Sanders and Warren were in a virtual tie; Biden wasn’t even on most voters’ radar.
Attleboro area voters followed the trend, with Biden earning their support in all 10 communities. In some towns, the margins were wide; in Mansfield, Biden defeated Sanders 1,516-868 while in Norfolk it was 843-442.
Across the country, Biden captured 10 of the 14 states holding primaries, with Sanders able to win the big prize of delegate-rich California.
The problem was, many voters cast their ballots the week before the withdrawals by Buttigieg and Klobuchar and the coalescing around Biden as the candidate to win the Democratic nomination.
Following the success of early voting in the 2016 presidential election, Massachusetts opted to allow voters to cast ballots the week before Super Tuesday. All 351 cities and towns were required to open their doors from Feb. 24-28 to make it more convenient for voters and reduce lines at the polls.
Although Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin had warned that last-minute changes could take place before the primary, many voters, not surprisingly, took advantage of early voting.
Many voted for Buttigieg or Klobuchar, not expecting their bombshell announcements and the abrupt change it created in the race.
While changes can happen in the presidential race, those who choose early voting in the presidential election have made up their minds on their candidate. But in a volatile primary with a glutted ballot, change can happen quickly, as we saw this week.
More importantly, we have to ask if early voting is really necessary in presidential primaries.
Galvin was predicting less than half of the state’s 4.1 million registered voters would go to the polls. Turnout appeared to be disappointing in this area, ranging from 34 percent in Plainville to just 21 percent in Attleboro. And there appeared to be few lines at the local polls.
While we always want to encourage higher turnout, it doesn’t appear that early voting in the presidential primary moved that needle. And many who voted early could not have foreseen the abrupt change in the Democratic campaign and regretted casting a ballot early.
We don’t believe Massachusetts should abandon early voting in presidential primaries simply based on Super Tuesday’s outcome. But we encourage state election officials to examine the issue and determine whether early voting helped turnout and if it was worth the cost to taxpayers.
What seemed like a simple change for the better may not have improved things at all and created disappointment among some voters.
