The state’s education commissioner is hoping to bring elementary students back to class five days a week beginning in April, nearly 400 days after schools were shut by the coronavirus pandemic.
We support that plan and strongly urge local school districts to do so as well.
Commissioner Jeffrey Riley on Tuesday cited the declining rate of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, the availability of pool testing for school districts, the ongoing vaccine rollout and the upcoming spring weather in unveiling his plan to get kids in class full time.
“At some point as metrics continue to improve, we will need to take the remote and hybrid learning models off the table and return to a traditional school format,” Riley said.
We agree. It is long overdue.
Children need to be in school, for educational, social and mental health purposes. Trying to learn at home on a video screen is no substitute for a classroom setting.
Remote and hybrid learning also opens the doors for large numbers of students to fall between the cracks due to a lack of parental or technical support.
Getting kids back in class will also relieve the enormous burden placed on families since last March when the pandemic closed schools.
Riley’s plan would start at the elementary level and then phase in older students, and includes an option for school districts to apply for waivers if they need to take a “more incremental approach.”
This may be necessary for schools in and around the state’s biggest cities, Boston, Worcester and Springfield. But we do not believe this is necessary locally.
All the numbers now indicate that schools are not the COVID-19 transmission centers they were feared to be. This is especially true in the Attleboro area.
Attleboro, the area’s largest school district and the one most vulnerable to COVID-19 outbreaks, has had not reported any cases of in-school transmission since students returned on a remote or hybrid basis back in September. The city’s schools now average 17.5 cases a week, down 31 percent from a month ago.
Overall, the state’s coronavirus rate has declined significantly since the post-holiday outbreak. The early February numbers show the infection rate down 22 percent statewide and 33 percent in the Attleboro area from a month earlier.
Teachers’ unions are pushing back on the proposal, seeking to have their members fully vaccinated before students return full time.
“So what the commissioner is doing is waving a magic wand saying problems are solved, and then implementing unilateral authority and usurping the decisions of every school committee,” Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy said.
No school district can promise teachers a risk-free environment. As long as this pandemic is with us, that option does not exist.
But millions of Americans have been back to work for months, in hospitals and day care centers, supermarkets and restaurants, hair salons and dental offices, by wearing a mask, keeping as socially distant as possible and practicing good hygiene.
We commend Gov. Charlie Baker and Commissioner Riley for pushing reluctant school districts back to full-time, in-person learning. For leverage, Riley is smartly seeking authority from the state Board of Education to determine when hybrid or remote learning hours will no longer count toward schools’ mandated education time.
Students need their students. Remote learning has gone on too long and threatens to set back a generation of young people.
We urge local school districts to support the state’s plan and get kids back in class.
