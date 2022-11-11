You’ve probably seen the ads for the film by now.
“Devotion,” which will be released only in theaters on the day before Thanksgiving, looks like a big budget, Hollywood production that will kick off the Oscar awards season.
The film is based on the 2017 book “Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice” by Adam Makos, which retells the comradeship between two naval officers, one Black and one white, during the Korean War.
We are not sure if the movie is good, but we have one wish: We hope it shines a spotlight on the Korean War.
Coming between the epic battle against totalitarianism in World War II and the divisiveness caused by the Vietnam War, Korea has never drawn the attention of other 20th century struggles. Sometimes called “the Forgotten War,” the Korean War had a major impact on the world, including here in the Attleboro area.
The Korean War was among the most destructive conflicts of the modern era, with approximately 3 million war fatalities, a larger proportional civilian death toll than World War II or the Vietnam War and thousands of massacres by both sides. North Korea became among the most heavily bombed countries in history where virtually every major city was destroyed.
A lot of American blood was shed in the war. Nearly 1.8 million U.S. soldiers fought in the conflict, with over 37,000 making the supreme sacrifice.
In Attleboro, eight men gave their lives: Donald Brander, Henry Camira, John Fernandes, Armand Frigon, Donald Givens, Arthur Laporte, Douglas Miner and Bradford Tyndall. Three sons of North Attleboro — Robert Hill, Edmund Nichols and John Westcott — never returned home.
Like World War II veterans a decade ago, the ranks of Korean War veterans have been thinning in recent years. On Friday, Veterans Day, please pause to remember those who served in “the Forgotten War.”
If you know a Korean War veteran, please thank him for his service. Or attend one of the various Veterans Day ceremonies being held across the area to get a feel for the devotion these men and women have for their country.
There are also Korean War monuments in many area towns where you can learn the names of those in your community who traveled far in service to their country.
We urge you to take time Friday to show your appreciation to all the men and women who have served our country.
And please give a special salute to our Korean War veterans while you can.