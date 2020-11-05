The polls may have been off, but predictions of Election Day voting glitches were way overblown.
Despite a massive turnout, a huge surge of mail-in ballots and the precautions necessary to gather large numbers of people during a pandemic, voting went rather smoothly Tuesday. The fears of foreign hacking appear to have been unfounded.
“We’ve seen equipment failures in every election and know that election officials must be prepared to respond when they inevitably occur,” Mark Lindeman, co-director of Verified Voting, an advocacy group for voting technology, said in a statement.
There were a handful of incidents.
Voters in Spalding County, Ga., were forced to cast provisional ballots due to a “technical issue,” apparently caused by human error, which was resolved within hours. Several polling sites in Nevada’s Clark County had to delay opening due to “technical problems” with voter check-in kiosks, although the voting machines themselves worked just fine.
Three sites in North Carolina had opening delays due to issues with their printers, but the state extended voting hours to make up for the time lost.
Locally, voters seemed to be able to get in and out of the polls without much trouble. Record numbers of early voting and mail-in ballots went a long way towards easing the crunch, and we certainly urge that these options continue to be offered to voters.
But for the second straight vote, problems occurred AFTER the last ballots were cast in North Attleboro.
At the Sept. 1 primaries, a series of technical issues with new computerized voting machines led to the town’s vote totals not being finalized until after midnight.
A technician had to be brought in at one point to fix the problem.
On Tuesday, it was worse — much worse.
Besides a series of technical issues, there were delays in simply getting a town truck to deliver the machines from North Attleboro High School to town hall. After midnight, officials decided some ballots had to be recounted.
Then, after 1 a.m., a major technical breakdown occurred. At about 1:15 a.m., while weary candidates and their supporters were still gathered at town hall awaiting results, election officials decided to call it a night and sent everyone home.
Results weren’t available until late Wednesday morning, a good 12 hours after surrounding communities had finalized their votes.
Election officials believed the problems from the September primary had been solved and had tested the equipment in October. But it apparently wasn’t enough.
North Attleboro voters have every right to be disappointed. Candidates and voters had eagerly sought the results of an open state representative seat, and the glitch delayed the tally for a congressional and state Senate seat.
In Attleboro, a community about 50 percent larger than its neighbor to the north, votes were compiled by about 10 p.m., despite the enormous turnout, the complications for early and mail-in votes and the pandemic.
There have been enough questions raised over the legitimacy of our elections.
Delays in the count are not only disappointing, they plant seeds of doubt over the competency of the community’s voting process.
We urge North Attleboro to fix this problem before another vote is cast.
