The light may be glimmering at the end of the coronavirus tunnel, as the pace of cases and deaths slow.
We still may have a normal summer, right?
Wrong.
While it may not be as difficult as this spring, the summer of 2020 will definitely be different as many of the fun and entertaining things we do in our relatively few warm weather months will be missing or are in jeopardy this year.
With New England’s two biggest outdoor concert venues just miles apart in Foxboro and Mansfield, music fans annually descend on the area by the thousands to enjoy music under the stars.
Maybe not this year.
Pop superstars Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber have both postponed their national tours, which included stops at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Country star Kenny Chesney is still scheduled to close out the summer with his annual show at Gillette, but a spokeswoman for the stadium indicates nothing is set in stone right now.
At the area’s other large venue, the 19,900-seat Xfinity Center in Mansfield, the Zac Brown Band, the Honda Civic Tour with Niall Horan and Nice To Meet Ya have all canceled concerts.
However, shows through the remainder of the season, starting as early as May 31, are still scheduled, according to Live Nation, which owns the venue and promotes its concerts.
The PGA Tour is scheduled to return to TPC Boston in Norton in mid-August after skipping a year in 2019.
The tour says it will begin play again in June, but without fans. Whether New England golf fans will be able to go to Norton to see Tiger Woods and the tour’s top players compete in The Northern Trust, a FedEx Cup playoff event, remains to be determined.
There’s still hope that the Boston and Pawtucket Red Sox will play this summer.
But whether baseball fans will be able to visit Fenway Park or McCoy Stadium seems doubtful at this time.
Other more local events and forms of entertainment are also falling victim to COVID-19.
This year was supposed to be the 40th anniversary of North Attleboro’s Kids Day celebration, a four-day July festival that annually draws thousands of visitors to enjoy the rides, music, food and spectacular fireworks displays. The town’s firefighters have had to cancel the charity event, which last year raised about $50,000 for the community.
Smaller concerts have also been put off. The Rose Garden Coffeehouse in Mansfield has canceled the remainder of its 2020 season, and the OCC Coffeehouse in Wrentham has canceled its spring concerts and will reschedule them for next year.
The pandemic is also hitting local non-profit community theater groups in the pocketbook.
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro, the old Orpheum on the town common, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to stay afloat, raising more than $11,000 so far.
What happens for the rest of the season depends on when the venue will be able to reopen.
Entertainment has taken a back seat to public health over the past two months, with good reason.
But the coronavirus has already taken a toll on some of our summer traditions.
Safety must come first when holding these events, and we urge organizers to make that their top priority.
Still, like this spring, this summer is not going to be normal.
