Thursday is an important day (wink, wink).
It’s Evacuation Day, remember (wink, wink). It’s an official government holiday in Suffolk County, which includes Boston, Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop.
In case you don’t recall, British forces took control of Boston in April 1775 after revolutionaries started getting a little rowdy (you know, the Boston Tea Party, Bunker Hill, Lexington and Concord, etc.). They were there until March 17, 1776, when the Continental Army, led by George Washington, fortified Dorchester Heights with cannons captured from the British Army at Fort Ticonderoga, N.Y., forcing British Gen. William Howe and his troops to flee to Nova Scotia.
No one celebrated Evacuation Day for the first century of America’s existence.
But starting in 1876, amid a wave of Irish immigration to Massachusetts, the St. Patrick’s Day parade and other celebrations were held in Boston — on March 17.
The city of Boston declared March 17 a holiday — Evacuation Day (wink, wink) — in 1901.
Pushed by heavily Irish-American political bosses on Beacon Hill, the state declared Evacuation Day (wink, wink) a holiday for Suffolk County in 1941.
The law was signed in both black and green ink.
Look, we get it. It’s good fun to don some green, sing “Oh, Danny Boy” and raise a toast to St. Patrick on March 17, regardless of how much Irish blood is coursing through your veins.
And for the first time in two years, revelers will be able to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
As you recall, Gov. Charlie Baker wisely shut down bars and restaurants on the day before the St. Patty’s in 2020 due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 restrictions have been eased, and we’re sure many local residents of Irish descent (and many who are not) will be celebrating on Thursday.
Surprisingly, Massachusetts, the state with the nation’s largest Irish population and the one most associated with the holiday, came in only seventh when it comes to drinking on St. Patrick’s Day (Pennsylvania topped the list), a recent survey found. The Bay State did come in third for residents who are “most social” on the holiday, according to the survey by Biggest Spenders, which analyzes the entertainment industry.
We’re sure there will be plenty of “socializing” this Thursday in Boston, especially with the return of the event officially designated as the St. Patrick’s Day and Evacuation Day Parade.
And we’re equally confident that local places like The Chieftain and Fitzy’s Pub in Plainville, Flynn’s Irish Pub in Mansfield and the Dublin Rose in Seekonk will enjoy full houses.
We urge everyone to celebrate — something we haven’t be able to do in two years — but do so responsibly.
It’s OK to raise a glass for St. Patrick — and perhaps for George Washington and the Continental Army for the first major victory of the Revolutionary War.
But please don’t raise too many.