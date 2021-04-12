We all try to do the right thing for the environment, right?
Putting as much into the recycling bin is the best way to reduce waste and also keep our trash bill down, isn’t it?
Not really, especially when such items as a bra and a used diaper are among the recycled goods.
Attleboro discovered that recently when it was fined an undisclosed amount by Waste Management, the city’s trash hauler.
An audit conducted in February by Waste Management reviewed 2,163 pounds of waste in recycling bins put out by Attleboro residents.
The company found 260 pounds of trash, or 12 percent, exceeding the 10 percent cap set by the state.
As a result, the city will pay a fine, which does not help when the city tries to keep trash fees down.
There was good news, however, Mayor Paul Heroux reported. Just three years ago, Attleboro’s recycling contamination rate was 33 percent.
Still, far too much trash is thrown into the recycling bins.
Heroux said the most common contaminants were egg cartons, plastic bags, K-cups, Styrofoam, food waste, napkins, bags with contents and bottles with liquids still in them.
But such items as the woman’s undergarment and soiled diaper were also found.
The mayor said concerns that new and oddly-shaped trash barrels would prompt people to throw more contaminants into recycling bins have been allayed.
“That does not appear to be the case with the contamination rate going down,” he said. “It seems that people do care about being compliant with the rules of the program and they make an effort to do the right thing.”
He said there is a simple guideline for residents to remember when throwing items in their recycling bins.
“It is important that people dispose of the five clean items: clean glass, clean plastic, clean paper, clean cardboard and clean metal cans,” he said. “When in doubt, throw it out.”
Here’s a longer list of what can and cannot be recycled, according to the city’s website:
CAN BE RECYCLED
Glass bottles and jars — They can be clear, green or brown
Plastic containers — Rigid containers or bottles such as milk, juice, water jugs, soda and detergent bottles with recycling symbols containing numbers 1-7
Aluminum — Deposit and non-deposit aluminum cans, foil pie plates and aluminum trays
Metal or “tin” cans
Cardboard — Corrugated cardboard, paperboard, cereal boxes, etc.
Paper — Newspapers, magazines, junk mail, catalogs, phone books, office paper
CANNOT BE RECYCLED
Trash, including soiled newspapers, tissues or napkins
Styrofoam
Plastic bags
Dirty pizza boxes
Dirt, sod, concrete, rock or construction and demolition debris
Hot ashes or flammable materials such as oil, gas or paint
Household hazardous waste or animal waste
Leaves and grass clippings
Wood
Broken glass
Unmarked plastic, plastic wrap or film, wax paper or aluminum foil
Plastic plant pots
