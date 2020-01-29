North Attleboro should be commended for helping bail out Plainville from its water crisis.
The hope here is that it could lead to even more cooperation among local towns.
Plainville has been facing a severe water shortage because only three of its eight wells are functional.
The town is planning to build two new wells, but they are not expected to be up and running until at least November.
The shortage had grown so severe that Plainville officials considered a moratorium on tie-ins to new businesses and homes — not a good thing when there is already a tight supply of affordable housing in the area.
Under an agreement which took effect on Jan. 1, North Attleboro will sell 72,000 gallons a day to its neighbor to the north.
That’s short of the 180,000 gallons a day Plainville had sought but enough to avert the moratorium officials had considered to conserve water.
The agreement doesn’t come without risks for North Attleboro, which already restricts outdoor water use for its consumers. However, it’s a neighborly gesture that, we hope, works out well for another reason.
Perhaps the sharing of water resources could lead the two towns — and their neighbors — to sharing water services on a permanent basis.
Plainville has already taken major steps with regionalization.
The town shares a school district with Wrentham and Norfolk and a regional dispatch system with the public safety departments in those two towns and Franklin.
In addition, North Attleboro’s sewer system serves part of Plainville.
Regionalizing water services for the two towns could be the next step. The new deal shows that the towns can share water.
And, as one local state representative once put it, we’re all drinking from the same punch bowl. Water is drawn from below the ground wherever it is plentiful, not according to town borders. Some of North Attleboro’s well are, in fact, located in Plainville.
Water districts, separate from municipal government, are not uncommon. Seekonk is one local community served by one.
Plainville knows it needs to address the water shortage long term. To do that, $350,000 was approved at a December town meeting for an engineering study of the Turnpike Lake Water Treatment Plant and surrounding lands for a possible new well and upgrades to the treatment plant.
Constructing a new well there would at least take about five years due to the rigorous state approval process, enough time for the two towns — and possibly others — to consider joining forces.
Regionalized water services would best distribute and protect the precious resource. And there are sure to be savings for customers through centralized administration and billing.
In the meantime, the people of Plainville should go to their taps, pour a glass and offer a toast to their neighbors from the south.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.