North Attleboro’s World War I Memorial Park is one of the area’s hidden gems.
Set atop Watery Hill on the highest point in Bristol County, the park offers a full day of fun for young families.
A zoo features a wide variety of animals including horses, donkeys, llamas, pot-bellied pigs, goats and deer. Peacocks roam the grounds freely.
There are trails, picnic tables and a great view to the north
Perhaps the biggest attraction has become Julia’s Garden, which is marking its 15th anniversary. Installed by the Cekala family in honor of their daughter Julia who died in 2003 at age 9, dozens of children visit daily to enjoy the playground, butterfly decorations and unicorn statue.
What a tragedy it would have been if firefighters from North Attleboro, Plainville and Cumberland had not contained an extensive brush fire which swept through the park Monday afternoon. The stubborn blaze spread to within a football field of the park’s ring road, but no damage was sustained.
The number of wildfires so far this year is above the 10-year average for acres burned and according to the National Interagency Fire Center, long-term drought and warmer temperatures are combining to raise the threat.
The country has already seen more than 23,300 fires this year, scorching more than 1.2 million acres.
Several of these blazes were very large, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing thousands of people to evacuate their neighborhoods.
Sadly, people cause 85% of wildfires by burning debris, using equipment improperly, discarding cigarettes carelessly, leaving campfires unattended or intentionally setting a fire.
That’s why we’re urging area residents to be careful as we enter brush fire season. Although this region seldom sees the wildfires that have ravaged western states, precautions still need to be taken, especially in the dry, windy conditions we’ve experienced recently.
To help prevent fires, follow these critical tips offered by the American Red Cross:
Use caution any time you use fire. Dispose of charcoal briquettes and fireplace ashes properly, never leave any outdoor fire unattended, and make sure that outdoor fires are fully extinguished before leaving the area.
If residential debris burning is allowed, do so with extreme caution. Obtain any necessary permits, and keep a garden nearby and ready for use.
Store combustible or flammable materials in approved safety containers away from the house.
Use equipment responsibly. Lawn mowers, chain saws, tractors and trimmers can all spark a fire.
Don’t drive your vehicle onto dry grass or brush. Hot components under your vehicle can spark fires.
We thank the firefighters who battled the North Attleboro fire and urge everyone to use caution.
No one wants to see our valuable woodlands left in ashes.