On the day after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, we concluded our editorial with these words: “Donald Trump has made the United States, once a beacon of democracy, an embarrassment to the world.”
On Saturday, 43 Republican senators shamed America once again.
By failing to convict former President Donald Trump of what was clearly a “high crime,” they proved their loyalty rested with their party and, more importantly, a tyrant who scoffs at democracy and who should have no place in our government.
Those 43 Republican senators let down the nation.
They let down the 63,318 voters from the Attleboro area and all 81 million voters across the country who cast their ballot for Joe Biden in last fall’s election. This is an election which Trump and his supporters tried to steal, first with more than 60 frivolous lawsuits that were dismissed by courts, then by strong-arming election officials and finally by an armed invasion of our seat of government in which five people died. Those senators failed to send the message that votes are sacred.
Those 43 senators from the self-proclaimed “law-and-order party” let down the Capitol police and officers in blue across the country by failing to convict the man who winks at and encourages violence.
The death of one Capitol police officer at the hands of self-proclaimed “patriots” (Trump supporters) and the brutal rampage by the insurrectionists — which new security video shown by House impeachment managers was far worse than first believed — should have sickened those senators. Instead of holding Trump accountable for the lies and the summoning of the mob, they pledged their allegiance to him and to their own re-election hopes.
Those 43 Republican senators failed our Constitution. With impeachment, those senators had an opportunity to tell the world that the undermining of our democracy and the direct attack on our government will not be tolerated. But those 43 senators chose to ignore Trump’s outrageous behavior.
Please don’t buy into the argument raised by those 43 Republican senators that former presidents can’t be impeached. That is nothing more than a convenient excuse to go on the record as acquitting Trump while clinging to a higher moral ground. Instead, they opened the door to violence in the waning days of the next megalomaniac who loses a presidential election.
But we see some good in this second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
First, we hope it convinces voters and the Republican Party to never again allow him to hold public office.
The managers proved in devastating detail that Trump incited the Jan. 6 riot, not only in his inflammatory speech that day, but also in his long and duplicitous campaign to discredit the election and cling to power. The videos showed that rioters believed they were acting at Trump’s direction. And it became clear that Trump did nothing to halt the violence once it began.
We also hope that this trial will show what a disgrace Donald Trump has been as our 45th president.
The images of crazed supporters waving Trump banners while smashing Capitol windows, hunting down Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress and, worst of all, attacking a police officer with an American flag should be seared into our memories.
Those 43 Republican senators may have found the former president not guilty and embarrassed America again.
But history will not acquit Donald Trump.
