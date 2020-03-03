Blame it on China.
No, not just the coronavirus.
Beginning this summer, Attleboro will be paying more for trash removal.
Mayor Paul Heroux told The Sun Chronicle last week that the annual trash fee for the fiscal year which begins on July 1 is going up by about $25 or 12 percent.
And by the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2014, the total hike over five years as the result of a new contract with the trash hauler, Waste Management, could be as much as $125, or 62 percent.
Instead of a little over $200 a year, Attleboro residents can expect to pay $327 a year by 2024.
And the same thing will happen in surrounding towns and across Massachusetts and the nation, thanks to a huge shakeup in the recycling industry two years ago.
Historically, recyclables were picked up by municipalities or their contractors, given to processors to sort and shipped to China, where they were broken down, turned into new products and sold. Towns and processing companies would split the profits.
But the implementation of strict policies by the Chinese government in recent years means that barely any recyclable products from America make it into the country anymore, leaving towns and processors scrambling to figure out how to adapt to a practice that is now costing way more than it’s making.
Communities throughout the area have largely adopted what is known as single-stream recycling, a system that allows residents to put all recyclables in the same bin, rather than sorting them into plastic, paper, glass and metal.
But that “just throw it all in” mindset led to bins filled with things like paper towels, plastic foam and plastic grocery bags — all of which are not recyclable and gum up the machinery that sorts the items. Also, products must be clean. Still-sticky jam jars and grease-stained pizza boxes are considered contaminated goods.
Barring a change of heart on the part of the Chinese government, local communities will need help from the public to at least keep costs down.
Waste Management says the contamination rate from communities at its New England recycling plants range from 5 to 35 percent.
Keeping that percentage as low as possible will help minimize the inevitable increase to your trash bill while helping the environment.
That means recycling newspapers and magazines, aluminum cans and aluminum foil, glass bottles and jars, plastic bottles with the 1, 2 or 3 and juice and milk cartons. And please make sure they are clean.
Keep light bulbs, batteries, plastic bags and household and green waste out of your recycling.
And keep hoping for that change of heart from China.
