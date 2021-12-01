It can be awfully quiet before the sun rises on a Sunday morning.
It’s a day most of us get to sleep in, rest and recharge for the week ahead.
It’s even quiet on Sunday mornings on the busy commercial stretch of Route 6 in Seekonk during the hectic holiday season.
That’s why the call from an alarm company shortly after 6:30 a.m. Sunday alerting Seekonk police to a break-in at a Route 6 business was unusual.
But what happened next was shocking -- and a stunning reminder of the dangers police officers face daily, even in relatively serene suburbs like ours.
The break-in suspect, apparently hearing the alarm, fled in a black Honda, losing control of the car at Route 6 and School Street, striking a curb and rolling over.
When two officers arrived at the crash scene, “The suspect opened fire on them with a 7.62-millimeter AK-47 model rifle,” the DA’s office said. That assault weapon has been called “the deadliest, most prevalent and most game-changing individually wielded weapon in the history of military armament.”
A gun battle ensued. After a while, a SWAT team arrived and “determined the suspect no longer posed a threat,” the DA’s office said. Emergency responders cut open the roof of the car and found the man, whose last known address was a Boston homeless shelter, dead.
To say a police shooting in a Providence suburb of less than 16,000 people is unusual is an understatement. When a Seekonk man was murdered in July in his apartment, police said it was their first homicide case in decades.
The truth is, however, that danger lurks for police officers, whether they are in cities far larger or far smaller than Seekonk.
The National Fraternal Order of Police reports that 311 American police officers were shot in the line of duty in 2020, up 7% from the year before. In addition, another 44 officers were killed in traffic accidents, usually when their cruiser was struck by another vehicle or while performing traffic control.
Add those up and nearly one cop a day makes the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community.
Law enforcement officers have faced criticism in recent years for civil rights violations, and reforms are necessary to bring accountability to police departments.
But we need to remember that officers are out 24/7 safeguarding our cities and towns.
And they know they may face a deadly encounter at any time -- even before sunrise on a Sunday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.